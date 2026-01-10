2026 C.A.L.I.S.A. Ride

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About this event
$
Ticket price is PER PERSON (this ticket type registers your machine)
If you have Riders, please register them using the Rider Registration ticket type.
Riders age 12 & under are free…do not register them.
Max of 100 machines.
Waiver forms will be required to be signed day of event.
Riders age 12 & under are free…do not register them (you can note that you have riders age 12 & under if you want, but not required)
Waiver forms will be required to be signed day of event
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