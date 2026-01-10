Hosted by

Clayton County SxS Riders

About this event

Sales closed

2026 C.A.L.I.S.A. Ride

231 Water St

Elkport, IA 52044, USA

Add a donation for Clayton County SxS Riders

$

Driver Registration
$25

Ticket price is PER PERSON (this ticket type registers your machine)


If you have Riders, please register them using the Rider Registration ticket type.


Riders age 12 & under are free…do not register them.


Max of 100 machines.


Waiver forms will be required to be signed day of event.

Rider Registration
$25

Riders age 12 & under are free…do not register them (you can note that you have riders age 12 & under if you want, but not required)


Waiver forms will be required to be signed day of event

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