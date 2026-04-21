Clayton County SxS Riders

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Clayton County SxS Riders

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2026 C.A.L.I.S.A. Ride Shirt Order

Black T-Shirt (Small) item
Black T-Shirt (Small)
$25

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Black T-Shirt (Medium) item
Black T-Shirt (Medium)
$25

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Black T-Shirt (Large) item
Black T-Shirt (Large)
$25

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Black T-Shirt (XL) item
Black T-Shirt (XL)
$25

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Black T-Shirt (2XL) item
Black T-Shirt (2XL)
$27

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Black T-Shirt (3XL) item
Black T-Shirt (3XL)
$28

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Black T-Shirt (4XL) item
Black T-Shirt (4XL)
$28

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Military Green T-Shirt (Small) item
Military Green T-Shirt (Small)
$25

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Military Green T-Shirt (Medium) item
Military Green T-Shirt (Medium)
$25

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Military Green T-Shirt (Large) item
Military Green T-Shirt (Large)
$25

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Military Green T-Shirt (XL) item
Military Green T-Shirt (XL)
$25

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Military Green T-Shirt (2XL) item
Military Green T-Shirt (2XL)
$27

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Military Green T-Shirt (3XL) item
Military Green T-Shirt (3XL)
$28

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Military Green T-Shirt (4XL) item
Military Green T-Shirt (4XL)
$28

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Grey T-Shirt (Small) item
Grey T-Shirt (Small)
$25

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Grey T-Shirt (Medium) item
Grey T-Shirt (Medium)
$25

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Grey T-Shirt (Large) item
Grey T-Shirt (Large)
$25

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Grey T-Shirt (XL) item
Grey T-Shirt (XL)
$25

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Grey T-Shirt (2XL) item
Grey T-Shirt (2XL)
$27

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Grey T-Shirt (3XL) item
Grey T-Shirt (3XL)
$28

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
Grey T-Shirt (4XL) item
Grey T-Shirt (4XL)
$28

Gildan Softstyle Tee - 100% ring-spun cotton

Modern classic fit

Narrow width, rib collar

Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

Tear away label

0
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