2026 Camarillo Pride Booths/Sponsorships

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About this event
Returning Booths vendors for 2026 Camarillo Pride
New Booths vendors for 2026 Camarillo Pride
• Company logo on event t-shirts
• 20 free t-shirts
• Prominent mention on our advertising, posters, and banners
• Verbal recognition at event
• Twice, weekly promotion on our Social Media platforms
• Company name on our event cups
• Prominent mention on our advertising, posters, or banners
• Verbal recognition at event
• Twice, weekly promotion on our Social Media platforms
• Verbal recognition at event
• Mention on our advertising, posters, or banners
• Twice, monthly promotion on our Social Media platforms
• Verbal recognition at event
• Mention on our advertising, posters, or banners
• Twice, monthly promotion on our Social Media platforms
• Verbal recognition at event
• Mention on our advertising, posters, or banners
• Twice, monthly promotion on our Social Media platforms
• Verbal recognition at event
• Mention on our advertising, posters, or banners
• Twice, monthly promotion on our Social Media platforms
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