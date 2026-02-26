LAWIC Foundation

Hosted by

LAWIC Foundation

About this event

2026 Camarillo Pride Booths/Sponsorships

Corner of Carmen Drive &

Constitution Park, Paseo Camarillo, Camarillo, CA 93010, USA

Returning Booth Vendor
$55

Returning Booths vendors for 2026 Camarillo Pride

New Booth Vendor
$75

New Booths vendors for 2026 Camarillo Pride

Fashion Supporter - T-shirt Sponsor
$1,500

• Company logo on event t-shirts
• 20 free t-shirts
• Prominent mention on our advertising, posters, and banners
• Verbal recognition at event
• Twice, weekly promotion on our Social Media platforms

Grand Supporter- Event Cup Sponsorship
$1,000

• Company name on our event cups
• Prominent mention on our advertising, posters, or banners
• Verbal recognition at event
• Twice, weekly promotion on our Social Media platforms

Day of Play Supporter - Bounce House Supporter
$300

• Verbal recognition at event
• Mention on our advertising, posters, or banners
• Twice, monthly promotion on our Social Media platforms

Decor Supporter - Decorations Sponsorship
$250

• Verbal recognition at event
• Mention on our advertising, posters, or banners
• Twice, monthly promotion on our Social Media platforms

Get the Word Out Supporter - Adv, Posters, Banner Sponsor
$250

• Verbal recognition at event
• Mention on our advertising, posters, or banners
• Twice, monthly promotion on our Social Media platforms

Social Champion Supporter - Social Media Sponsorship
$250

• Verbal recognition at event
• Mention on our advertising, posters, or banners
• Twice, monthly promotion on our Social Media platforms

Add a donation for LAWIC Foundation

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