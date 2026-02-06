Cambridge Pool Association Inc

Cambridge Pool Association Inc

Available until Apr 16
Returning Member Renewal
$600

Renews yearly on: March 15

Please choose this option if you are a current member and would like to renew for the 2026 season. Price valid until April 15.

Available until Apr 16
Returning Member Renewal, 2 or less seasons away
$850

Valid until February 26, 2027

Please choose this option if you would like to re-join after missing 2 seasons or less. $600 for current dues and 1/2 off membership fee ($500).

Returning Member Renewal (late)
$650

Valid until February 26, 2027

Please choose this option if you are a current member and would like to renew for the 2026 season but are paying after April 15.


This also works for late payment for members that are returning to the pool after a break and missing 2 seasons or less.

New Membership
$1,100

Valid until February 26, 2027

If you are new to Cambridge Pool, this is the ticket to join the pool. $500 goes toward becoming an owner/member and $600 is annual dues. If you need to make payment arrangements or pay by cash/check, please contact our treasurer ([email protected]) prior to purchasing. Options are available!

