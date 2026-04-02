Lorena Project Graduation 2026

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Lorena Project Graduation 2026

About this event

2026 Camo & Glam

4677 Spring Valley Rd

Lorena, TX 76655, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500
Available until Apr 18

We will have 2 Presenting Sponsors. These sponsors will be listed on all graphics and marketing as well as displayed on banner at the event. They will have a table of 8 in the front center. A gift basket with a bottle of wine will be included as well as a dedicated server for your table.

Music Sponsor
$1,500
Available until Apr 30

Sponsor our local favorite Booger Boiles Band. You will get a table of 8 in the front by the stage to show your support for the band. Your logo will be included on advertising and displayed at the event. You will also get a gift basket at your table.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gold Sponsor will get a priority table of 8 as well as a thank you gift. Your company logo will be listed on our socials and thank you pages as well as displayed at the event.

Table of 8
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table of 8 seats

Table of 4
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Table of 4

Early Bird General Admission
$40
Available until May 2

Standing room no seat. Early bird ticket order for a discounted price.

Day of General Admission Ticket
$65

General admission ticket purchased the day of the event. Standing room only.

Add a donation for Lorena Project Graduation 2026

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