2026 CAMOC Benefit Dinner Auction

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Medium: Ink on mulberry paper. Dimensions: 9" X 12". Date: 2026
This drawing directly invites the viewer into empathy rather than observation. The particular quality of stillness that comes when a working person finally sits down.
This series of work, categorized in 4 segments, digs into Lo's immigrant experience and journey to success in America, interwoven with the rich and unique history of Chicago’s Chinatown.
Hand-made in the USA.
Rich Lo is a Chinese American visual artist and author known for his imaginative and exploratory approach to art. His creations span a diverse range of mediums, including public works featured on the walls of museums and his children's books enjoyed by readers both in the United States and internationally.
Value: $450
Sponsored by Rich Lo
Starting bid
Medium: Ink on mulberry paper. Dimensions: 9" X 12". Date: 2026.
The men who worked these kitchens were not there by default. They were there by necessity.
This series of work, categorized in 4 segments, digs into Lo's immigrant experience and journey to success in America, interwoven with the rich and unique history of Chicago’s Chinatown.
Hand-made in the USA.
Rich Lo is a Chinese American visual artist and author known for his imaginative and exploratory approach to art. His creations span a diverse range of mediums, including public works featured on the walls of museums and his children's books enjoyed by readers both in the United States and internationally.
Value: $450
Sponsored by Rich Lo
Starting bid
Dimensions: 24" x 46"
Date: 2026
Uniquely patterned boats and fish are beautifully quilted onto this piece. Take home a gentle reminder of the sea.
Value: $200
Sponsored by Soo Lan Chin
Starting bid
Medium: Laser Print.
Dimensions: 8.27" X 11.69".
Shuo Cai is a Chinese-American artist who was born and raised in Hunan, Changsha. His art draws deep inspiration from the local funeral ceremony and explores themes of mortality, memory, and cultural identity.
Shuo hopes to deepen his understanding of the spiritual and meditative elements of Chinese culture. He also intends to use his art as a means of promoting social and cultural inclusivity. He firmly believes that by highlighting the beauty and significance of diverse perspectives, a more compassionate and connected world can be created.
Value: $150
Artist: Shuo Cai
Starting bid
We Are Tied Together And I Am Warped to Your Vision Forced to Surrender The Luck You Think I Have
Materials: Artist’s hair, hair gel. Dimensions: 12” x 3”
Sarah Whyte is a fiber artist and painter whose work questions her identity as a transracial, transnational, Chinese American, woman, adoptee.
In her artwork, she explores the complicated intersections of international adoption with global issues such as imperialism, militarism, and colonization. She also draws on more personal issues around identity, racism, and discrimination. Through making, she attempts to make sense of what she knows and does not know about herself, her family, ancestry, and history.
Value: $70
Artist: Sarah Whyte
Starting bid
Materials: Porcelain. Dimensions: 2.5” x 3.5” x 3.5”
Born in China and shaped by a nomadic life, Fengzee Yang explore the tension between rootedness and alienation through her art. Blending organic and inorganic forms, she crafts narratives of identity and self-exploration. Her practice bridges the spiritual and tangible, delving into the longing, loss, and nostalgia that breathe in distant yet interconnected narratives.
Value: $50
Artist: Fengzee Yang
Starting bid
Materials: Photo print. Dimensions: 16” x 20”
These prints are from his continuing photo series I like it here wherever it is, a chronicle of time, place, and memory.
Chien-An Yuan is an interdisciplinary artist specializing in sound, visual arts, and installation, with experience in curation and teaching. He co-founded the APIA Performance Collaborative IS/LAND and experimental record label 1473. His work has been exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and featured in The New Yorker and Salon.
Value: $55
Sponsored by Chien-An Yuan
Starting bid
Materials: Photo print. Dimensions: 16” x 20”
These prints are from his continuing photo series I like it here wherever it is, a chronicle of time, place, and memory.
Chien-An Yuan is an interdisciplinary artist specializing in sound, visual arts, and installation, with experience in curation and teaching. He co-founded the APIA Performance Collaborative IS/LAND and experimental record label 1473. His work has been exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and featured in The New Yorker and Salon.
Value: $55
Sponsored by Chien-An Yuan
Starting bid
Materials: Photo print. Dimensions: 16” x 20”
These prints are from his continuing photo series I like it here wherever it is, a chronicle of time, place, and memory.
Chien-An Yuan is an interdisciplinary artist specializing in sound, visual arts, and installation, with experience in curation and teaching. He co-founded the APIA Performance Collaborative IS/LAND and experimental record label 1473. His work has been exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and featured in The New Yorker and Salon.
Value: $55
Sponsored by Chien-An Yuan
Starting bid
Saddle-stitch booklet. Materials: Premium color printed on 100# matte paper. Dimensions: 8.5 x 11 inches. Page size: 28 pages.
Maldives is the first installment of a multimedia graphic novel reimagining the immigrant experience as a phantasmagoric adult fable. Set between a subtropical city of absence and a foreign land founded on its appetite for exoticism, the story follows Ma’er—a boy pressured to become a vessel for his parents’ unfulfilled desires—as he embarks on a surreal coming-of-age journey.
This debut booklet collects the first six pairs of digital illustrations and narrative texts featured in Li Yao's solo exhibition at the Chinese American Museum of Chicago (CAMOC) in March 2026. Fusing Dreamcore aesthetics with Y2K-era Guangzhou, the project employs multilingual serial-picture narration to dismantle the perfect minority myth of assimilation and explore the radical reclamation of a fragmented cultural identity.
Value: $50
Sponsored by Li Yao
Starting bid
Experience your very own VIP experience and watch the Chicago Fire FC in an exciting home match right in Chicago's very own Soldier Field!
Value: $312
Sponsored by Chicago Fire Football Club
Starting bid
Pick your choice from over 150 performances from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and enjoy the sounds of one of America’s “Big Five” orchestras!
Value: $300
Sponsored by Chicago Symphony Orchestra
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Pop open a bottle of carefully aged artisan wine from Juslyn Vineyards, located in the Spring Mountain District of California. Must be 21+ to bid.
Value: $250
Sponsored by John Chiu
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Distilled and bottled in Austin, Texas, let loose and enjoy this award winning spirit and branded merchandise. Must be 21+ to bid.
Value: $250
Sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka
Starting bid
Explore your athletic side and get a pass to one of Chicago's premier sports hubs! Relax with some yoga, box till you're sore, or freshen upin the pool!
Value: $230
Sponsored by Chicago Athletic Clubs
Starting bid
A delicately crafted basket carved and engraved with fine details, this basket is more than a place to store things, it’s a work of art in itself!
Value: $200
Sponsored by Swee Cheng
Starting bid
Sing along to musicals at the Marriott Theatre, where Broadway launches premiere productions regionally!
Value: $200
Sponsored by Marriott Theatre
Starting bid
Enjoy a floor to ceiling riverside view and experience delicacies from the sea!
Value: $200
Sponsored by RPM Seafood
Starting bid
Located right in our very own Chinatown, sing your heart out with you and your friends while sipping on craft cocktails. Must be 21+ to bid.
Value: $200
Sponsored by King Karaoke
Starting bid
Presenting stories inspired by history, enjoy riveting a production that links our past, present, and future.
Value: $190
Sponsored by Timeline Theatre
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