2026 CAMOC Benefit Dinner Auction

Medium: Ink on mulberry paper. Dimensions: 9" X 12". Date: 2026





This drawing directly invites the viewer into empathy rather than observation. The particular quality of stillness that comes when a working person finally sits down.





This series of work, categorized in 4 segments, digs into Lo's immigrant experience and journey to success in America, interwoven with the rich and unique history of Chicago’s Chinatown.

Hand-made in the USA.



Rich Lo is a Chinese American visual artist and author known for his imaginative and exploratory approach to art. His creations span a diverse range of mediums, including public works featured on the walls of museums and his children's books enjoyed by readers both in the United States and internationally.



Value: $450

Sponsored by Rich Lo