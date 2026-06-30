Rotary Club of the Ridge

Hosted by

Rotary Club of the Ridge

About this event

2026 Camp Awesome Florida

1915 Camp Florida Rd

Brandon, FL 33510, USA

Early Founders - first 25 to register
$599

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Cabins with bunks for two nights. All meals, snacks, cocktails/mocktails, swag bag and founder shout-out.

Happy Campers (the next 75)
$649

Price after first 25 are sold. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Cabins with bunks for two nights. All meals, snacks, cocktails/mocktails and swag bag.

VIP - Add on
$99

In addition to housing, food and all activities, become a VIP by adding on just $99 and receive:

  • Exclusive VIP reception
  • Premium Camp Awesome swag
  • Special gifts & surprises
  • Priority activity selection
  • Professional headshot
Add a donation for Rotary Club of the Ridge

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