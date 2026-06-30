2026 Camp Awesome Florida

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Cabins with bunks for two nights. All meals, snacks, cocktails/mocktails, swag bag and founder shout-out.
Price after first 25 are sold. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Cabins with bunks for two nights. All meals, snacks, cocktails/mocktails and swag bag.
In addition to housing, food and all activities, become a VIP by adding on just $99 and receive:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!