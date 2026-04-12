2026 Camp Read Final Payment - Balance Due

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The balance due includes camping at $545 + $40 for rafting + $40 for extra costs associated with his merit badges
The balance due includes camping at $645 + $40 for rafting (with no deposit paid already)
The balance due includes camping at $545 + $40 for rafting + $30 for extra costs associated with his merit badges
The balance due includes camping at $545 + $40 for rafting + $20 for extra costs associated with his merit badges
The balance due includes camping at $545 + $40 for rafting. This is the standard amount due, owed by the majority of Scouts.
The balance due includes camping at $545 + $40 for rafting less a sibiling discount of $50 each. Sibling campers include: Aiden & Logan, Elias & Sebastian, Wyatt & Quincy, Charles and Harald
The balance due includes camping at $130 + $40 for rafting
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