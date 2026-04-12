Scout Troop 164 - Yorktown Grange

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Scout Troop 164 - Yorktown Grange

About this event

2026 Camp Read Final Payment - Balance Due

2026 Camp Read Balance - KEVIN C.
$625

The balance due includes camping at $545 + $40 for rafting + $40 for extra costs associated with his merit badges

2026 Camp Read Full Payment - EVAN A.
$685

The balance due includes camping at $645 + $40 for rafting (with no deposit paid already)

2026 Camp Read Balance - HENRY H. only
$615

The balance due includes camping at $545 + $40 for rafting + $30 for extra costs associated with his merit badges

2026 Camp Read Balance - MAX M. only
$605

The balance due includes camping at $545 + $40 for rafting + $20 for extra costs associated with his merit badges

2026 Camp Read Balance - Other Scouts - NO SIBLINGS
$585

The balance due includes camping at $545 + $40 for rafting. This is the standard amount due, owed by the majority of Scouts.

2026 Camp Read Balance - SIBLING CAMPERS ONLY
$535

The balance due includes camping at $545 + $40 for rafting less a sibiling discount of $50 each. Sibling campers include: Aiden & Logan, Elias & Sebastian, Wyatt & Quincy, Charles and Harald

2026 Camp Read Balance - Adult Leaders
$170

The balance due includes camping at $130 + $40 for rafting

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