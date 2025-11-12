2026 Camp Registration

For campers who have finished grades 3-5:





We are looking forward to another great five days of camp activities at Intermediate Camp. This camp is in the middle between Elementary Camp where the camper comes with an adult family member, and the full seven day camps for middle school or senior high campers. Campers can look forward to an optional polar bear swim in the morning, learning camp songs (both silly and spiritual), doing crafts, and playing structured games as well as Gaga Ball and Six Square that are a favorite of many. Our theme this year is "Another Way" as we learn about alternative ways to relate to each other and the world during sessions, and times for devotions. We will have a cookout and a talent show. Intermediate Camp is a great place to come and make new friends that can last a lifetime.









Director: Ralph Miner and Maddy Weaver





Early Registration Fee (before June 1): $300





Registration fee after June 1: $350



