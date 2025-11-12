2026 Camp Registration

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About this event
For campers who have finished grades K-2:
Campers bring an adult with them to experience overnight camp for the first time. Get a taste of some favorite camp memories and experience God in a new way.
Campers will spend time making new friends as they experience activities, worship and engaging biblical teaching designed to connect the Bible with younger kids at their level.
Director: Simmia Pearson
Early Registration Fee (before June 1): $100
Registration fee after June 1: $125
For those interest in counseling, must have finished 9th grade:
CIT is a fun way to learn all the techniques you need to be a successful Junior Counselor. From an evening of skill review to a day of applying those skills while experiencing camp thru the eyes of Elementary I campers, you will be prepared to wear the title of Jr Counselor. This training camp is a requirement for being a counselor at Camp Emmaus.
For campers who have finished grades 5-7:
Join us for 3 days of primitive target sports fun. We’ll learn to get familiar with the parts of the bow and how to sight in your target. We’ll also have time at the slingshot range to practice how to shoot instinctually at various targets around camp. We’ll even have an Olympic games-style challenge for you towards the end of the day. This camp will be one where you can sharpen your focus and your aim by partaking in the fun of primitive target shooting. Lots of other camp activities to make this week of camp an action-packed adventure that is on the mark!
Director: Randall Westfall
Early Registration Fee (before June 1): $250
Registration fee after June 1: $300
For campers who have finished grades 9-12:
Youth currently in senior high can come together for a week of campfires, Bible study, family groups, games, workshops, good food, and a special love feast service. This camp is designed to give teens the opportunity to grow closer to Christ and to live into an authentic faith that is growing, serving, and leading. The friendships they are building will last a lifetime!
Director: Krista and Patrick Benassi
Early Registration Fee (before June 1): $400
Registration fee after June 1: $450
For campers who have finished grades 6-8:
Imagine being so attuned with God’s Creation that you can read the stories written on the landscape and hear Creation’s rhythm and songs. Campers will discover what it means to live close to Creation by learning and practicing skills of self-reliance. They will construct earth shelters, make fire primitively, learn to purify water, prepare wild plants for food, learn navigation skills and play awareness games as well as other favorite camp activities. Survivor Camp will reawaken your relationship with the Creator and creation!
(*Survivor Camp will be at Camp Mack (IN) where we’ll be joining with campers from Camp Mack and Camp Brethren Heights.*)
Director: Randall Westfall
Early Registration Fee (before June 1): $450
Registration fee after June 1: $500
For campers who have finished grades 3-5:
We are looking forward to another great five days of camp activities at Intermediate Camp. This camp is in the middle between Elementary Camp where the camper comes with an adult family member, and the full seven day camps for middle school or senior high campers. Campers can look forward to an optional polar bear swim in the morning, learning camp songs (both silly and spiritual), doing crafts, and playing structured games as well as Gaga Ball and Six Square that are a favorite of many. Our theme this year is "Another Way" as we learn about alternative ways to relate to each other and the world during sessions, and times for devotions. We will have a cookout and a talent show. Intermediate Camp is a great place to come and make new friends that can last a lifetime.
Director: Ralph Miner and Maddy Weaver
Early Registration Fee (before June 1): $300
Registration fee after June 1: $350
For campers who 18+:
Join us at YAAYAH, a camp for adults of all ages. During the week we will worship God and celebrate the community we build in 90 acres of forests, prairies, trails, a lake, creeks, hills, fields, and berries.
As a Camp for adults, we have no counselors and ask everyone to come with a mind open to each other, God's message, and the natural environment that surrounds us. Whether you can come for one meal or the entire camp, we hope to see you there!
Registration is strongly encouraged online. In-person registration is also accepted, though online is preferred to get a head count for meals. Thank you for getting your registration in as soon as possible.
Director: Michelle Bowman and Nikki Banks
Early Registration Fee (before June 1): $125
Registration fee after June 1: $150
For campers who have finished grades 6-8:
Middle schoolers have the chance to experience camp for a full week for the first time. Enjoy a choice of workshops on things like sports, games, arts, and crafts along with our summer Bible theme ("Another Way"), campfires, hikes, and a talent show. Many of our staff from last year will be returning. Come and experience the best of what Camp Emmaus has to offer--and invite a friend!
Directors: Walt Wiltscheck and Melissa Otake Greenacre
Early Registration Fee (before June 1): $400
Registration fee after June 1: $450
For women 18+:
Every woman’s faith journey is unique, yet we are all connected by our shared love for Christ. Nestled amidst the serene woodlands of Camp Emmaus this camp provides a sacred space for women to come together, grow spiritually, and form lasting bonds while reliving all those amazing camp adventures like nature hikes, crafts, swimming, Bible studies and discussions.
Directors: Marla Baughman, Wendy Boettner, and Cathy Hart
Early Registration Fee (before June 1): $125
Registration fee after June 1: $150
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