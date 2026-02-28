ONE WEEK at 2026 STOCKTON FOLK DANCE CAMP at Santa Cruz

All dances taught in classes & Dances for All Ages (video is the same for both weeks!)





● By purchasing the Camp video download, you agree that the video and its contents are solely intended for your private use and possession. You may not share or post the video or any portion thereof on any social or other media, allow anyone else to download any portion of the video, or send it to anyone else. You may show the video to your friends, including during online events, as long as you are present during the showing. You are also not allowed to edit or delete any of the copyright or other information on the videos. Stockton Folk Dance Camp retains all copyrights and other intellectual property rights in the video. In addition, we ask you to respect the request from our teachers, musicians, and other performers, that this material not be widely distributed.