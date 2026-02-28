ONE WEEK at 2026 STOCKTON FOLK DANCE CAMP at Santa Cruz

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About this event
Price includes housing, tuition,
lunch and dinner, All-Camper BBQ Special Event, and parking.
Price includes housing, tuition, breakfast, lunch and dinner, All-Camper BBQ Special Event, and parking.
Price includes housing, tuition,
lunch and dinner, All-Camper BBQ Special Event, and parking.
Price includes housing, tuition, breakfast, lunch and dinner, All-Camper BBQ Special Event, and parking.
Price includes tuition, All-Camper BBQ Special Event, and parking.
Includes pillow, blanket, bedspread, sheets, pillowcase, and towels
For those bringing bedding, please note that mattresses are twin “extra-long” (80 inches).
***USCS only supplies beds, unless Linens Package is purchased ***
The preliminary printed syllabus will be available for pickup at Camp
The online version is free to Campers, and will be posted on the website about July 1. The password will be sent to all paid registrants when it is posted
All dances taught in classes & Dances for All Ages (video is the same for both weeks!)
● By purchasing the Camp video download, you agree that the video and its contents are solely intended for your private use and possession. You may not share or post the video or any portion thereof on any social or other media, allow anyone else to download any portion of the video, or send it to anyone else. You may show the video to your friends, including during online events, as long as you are present during the showing. You are also not allowed to edit or delete any of the copyright or other information on the videos. Stockton Folk Dance Camp retains all copyrights and other intellectual property rights in the video. In addition, we ask you to respect the request from our teachers, musicians, and other performers, that this material not be widely distributed.
Start the week with your prepaid "Hole-in-the-Wall" card to pay for items at the after-party cafe
(No cash or credit card payments are accepted at the ‘cafe’)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!