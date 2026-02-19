Camp Taylor Inc

2026 Camper Registration Youth & Teen Camps

8224 W Grayson Rd

Modesto, CA 95358, USA

Tier 1 Minimum Registration Fee
$75

This is the minimum registration fee to process the camper application. We never want cost to be the reason a heart family can’t attend, so this need-based option is available. Registration cost is non refundable.

Tier 2 Supported Registration
$250

For families who can contribute a bit more, this level helps offset camp costs while keeping Camp Taylor accessible for families who need assistance. Registration cost is non refundable.

Tier 3 Sustaining Registration
$500

Supports a significant portion of the camp experience and helps ensure we can continue offering camp to families who cannot afford the full cost. Registration cost is non refundable.

Tier 4 Pay-It-Forward Registration
$750

Provides strong support toward your camper’s experience and helps bridge the gap for another heart family needing financial assistance. Registration cost is non refundable.

Top Tier 5 True cost of Camp for one camper
$1,650

The true cost to provide one medically supervised camp experience is $1,650. If this is within your family’s means, choosing this level makes a powerful impact, helping keep Camp Taylor accessible for every heart family, regardless of finances. Registration cost is non refundable.

