2026 Camper Registration Youth & Teen Camps

This is the minimum registration fee to process the camper application. We never want cost to be the reason a heart family can’t attend, so this need-based option is available. Registration cost is non refundable.
For families who can contribute a bit more, this level helps offset camp costs while keeping Camp Taylor accessible for families who need assistance. Registration cost is non refundable.
Supports a significant portion of the camp experience and helps ensure we can continue offering camp to families who cannot afford the full cost. Registration cost is non refundable.
Provides strong support toward your camper’s experience and helps bridge the gap for another heart family needing financial assistance. Registration cost is non refundable.
The true cost to provide one medically supervised camp experience is $1,650. If this is within your family’s means, choosing this level makes a powerful impact, helping keep Camp Taylor accessible for every heart family, regardless of finances. Registration cost is non refundable.
