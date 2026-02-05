New Kent Middle School

New Kent Middle School

2026 Kindness Candy-Grams

1 Student CandyGram item
1 Student CandyGram
$1

🎉 Spread kindness and a friendly message by sending a Kindness Candy-Gram!


📝The message and a lollipop will be delivered February 18th.


📌This is good for 1 Candy-Gram to a NKMS student. (Can purchase multiple)


📣You will need the student's first and last name and their homeroom teacher name.


🍭This can also be used to hand-deliver candy-grams to family or friends


🗓️ Closing date is 2/17/2026


✉️ Please email [email protected] with any questions


5 Student CandyGrams
$5

10 Student CandyGrams
$10

1 Teacher/Staff CandyGram item
1 Teacher/Staff CandyGram
$1

5 Teacher/Staff CandyGrams
$5

10 Teacher/Staff CandyGrams
$10

