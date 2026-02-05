2026 Kindness Candy-Grams

Hosted by
🎉 Spread kindness and a friendly message by sending a Kindness Candy-Gram!
📝The message and a lollipop will be delivered February 18th.
📌This is good for 1 Candy-Gram to a NKMS student. (Can purchase multiple)
📣You will need the student's first and last name and their homeroom teacher name.
🍭This can also be used to hand-deliver candy-grams to family or friends
🗓️ Closing date is 2/17/2026
✉️ Please email [email protected] with any questions
🎉 Spread kindness and a friendly message by sending a Kindness Candy-Gram!
📝The message and a lollipop will be delivered February 18th.
📌This is good for 1 Candy-Gram to a NKMS Teacher or Staff Member (Can purchase multiple)
📣You will need the teacher/staff's name and their department.
🗓️ Closing date is 2/17/2026
✉️ Please email [email protected] with any questions
$
