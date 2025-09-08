2026 Canyon Lake Youth Basketball and Volleyball Registration

*Basketball season November 2025-February 2026
*Ages 9 and up may travel for games
*Games will be on Saturday and Sundays
TIMES: Saturday 8am-6pm; 11am-4pm
*Practices will be during the week at various Comal ISD Schools
TIMES: 6pm-7pm; 7pm-8pm
*Volleyball season December 2025-February 2026
*Practices and Games will be at Canyon Lake High School
*Jr. Varsity Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd and 3rd grades
Days Mondays and Wednesday
Time: 5:30pm-6:30pm
*Varsity 4th, 5th and 6th grades
Days Wednesdays
Time: 6:30pm-8:30pm
