2026 Canyon Lake Youth Basketball and Volleyball Registration

Basketball Registration- Kindergarten and 1st CoEd
$100

*Basketball season November 2025-February 2026
*Ages 9 and up may travel for games

*Games will be on Saturday and Sundays

TIMES: Saturday 8am-6pm; 11am-4pm

*Practices will be during the week at various Comal ISD Schools

TIMES: 6pm-7pm; 7pm-8pm

ADD Volleyball (Girls ONLY) to Bball Kinder and 1st
$50

*Volleyball season December 2025-February 2026

*Practices and Games will be at Canyon Lake High School

*Jr. Varsity Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd and 3rd grades

Days Mondays and Wednesday

Time: 5:30pm-6:30pm

*Varsity 4th, 5th and 6th grades

Days Wednesdays

Time: 6:30pm-8:30pm

Basketball Registration- 2nd and 3rd grade BOYS
$100

Basketball Registration- 2nd and 3rd grade GIRLS
$100

ADD Volleyball (Girls ONLY) to Bball 2nd and 3rd
$50

Basketball Registration- 4th and 5th grade BOYS
$100

Basketball Registration- 4th and 5th grade GIRLS
$100

ADD Volleyball (Girls ONLY) to Bball 4th and 5th
$50

Basketball Registration- 6th grade BOYS
$100

Basketball Registration- 6th grade GIRLS
$100

ADD Volleyball (Girls ONLY) to Bball 6th
$50

Volleyball (Girls ONLY)- Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd and 3rd
$75

*Volleyball season December 2025-February 2026

*Practices and Games will be at Canyon Lake High School

*Jr. Varsity Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd and 3rd grades

Days Mondays and Wednesday

Time: 5:30pm-6:30pm

*Varsity 4th, 5th and 6th grades

Days Wednesdays

Time: 6:30pm-8:30pm

Volleyball (Girls ONLY)- 4rd, 5th, 6th grades
$75

