2026 Caprock Classic

• Bracket named for sponsor. For Example: Chick-fil-A Bracket

• Bracket name to be listed on tournament trophies, online, and brackets in the gyms

• Bracket name to be used by gym announcers and media

• Full Page ad across from the sponsored bracket in the program

• 6 tournament Passes

• Literature provided by advertiser to be placed in each coach’s packet

• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament

• Recognition on tournament website and social media