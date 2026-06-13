Lubbock Caprock Ambucs

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Lubbock Caprock Ambucs

2026 Caprock Classic

Named Bracket Sponsor
$3,000

• Bracket named for sponsor. For Example: Chick-fil-A Bracket

• Bracket name to be listed on tournament trophies, online, and brackets in the gyms

• Bracket name to be used by gym announcers and media

• Full Page ad across from the sponsored bracket in the program

• 6 tournament Passes

• Literature provided by advertiser to be placed in each coach’s packet

• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament

• Recognition on tournament website and social media

AmTryke Sponsor
$2,000

• AmTryke will be ordered and delivered to sponsoring company

• The Company has the opportunity to assemble the AmTryke

• During the tournament, the AmTryke will be presented to the family by the company

• Announcement at the gym of the company’s sponsorship

• 4 Tournament Passes

• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament

• Recognition on tournament website and social media

Ticket Sponsor
$2,000

• Ticket will have sponsor’s name/coupon if desired

• 4 Tournament Passes

• Literature in each coach’s packet OR 1⁄3 page ad below a team in the program

• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament

• Recognition on tournament website and social media

Halftime Free Throw Contest Sponsor
$3,000

• Free Throw Contest to be named after donor. For Example: “The Western Bank Free Throw

Contest”. The competition will be held at half-time of every game and the shoot-off will be on

Championship Night.

• 1st page of program red insert with tickets and donor’s name on it to be used to draw for shooters

• 6 Tournament Passes

• Literature in each coach’s packet OR 1⁄4 page ad below a team in the program

• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament

• Recognition on tournament website and social media

All-Tournament Team Sponsor
$2,500

• All-Tournament Team to be named after sponsor. For Example: “The AT&T All-Tournament Team”

• Name on trophies to be presented by representatives from company after Championship games

• 4 Tournament Passes

• Literature in each coach’s packet OR 1⁄2 page ad in the program

• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament

• Recognition on tournament website and social media

Mini Basketball Sponsor
$3,000

• Over the course of 3 days, hundreds of mini-basketballs will be thrown into the stands during games.

(price of balls included in sponsorship). Company and AMBUCS logos printed on basketballs.

• For example: “This time-out brought to you by Ace Bail Bonds” and then the balls could be thrown

• 5 Tournament Passes

• Literature in each coach’s packet OR 1⁄4 page ad below a team in the program

• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament

• Recognition on tournament website and social media

Wristband Sponsor
$2,000

• Wristband will have advertisers ad copy

• 5 Tournament Passes

• Literature in each coach’s packet OR 1⁄4 page ad below a team in the program

• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament

• Recognition on tournament website and social media

Court Sponsor
$1,500

• Name of company announced before game. “This court is sponsored by The Gorilla Law Firm”

• Games every 90 minutes with typical games from 9AM to 9PM for most of the tournament

• 3 Tournament Passes

• Literature in each coach’s packet OR 1⁄3 page ad below a team in the program

• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament

• Recognition on tournament website and social media

• Discounts if multiple courts are sponsored

Championship Night Sponsor
$5,000

• Named Championship Night to be made by all announcers at all gyms all three days. For Example:

“Gene Messer Auto Group Championship Night will be on Saturday at Frenship’s Tiger Pit!”

• Company representative to help present trophies during trophy ceremonies at Frenship

• 7 Tournament Passes

• Literature in each coach’s packet OR 1⁄4 page ad below a team in the program

• Logo on EVERY bracket near the championship game in program, online and at gyms

• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament

• Recognition on tournament website and social media

Level One Sponsor
$1,200

• One ad below team in program

• 2 tournament passes

• Literature provided by advertiser to be placed in each coach’s packet

• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament

• Recognition on tournament website

• Ad dimensions are 3.625”h x 7.375”w

Full-Page Program Ad Only
$800

• Includes a full-page ad in the tournament program book.

• Ad dimensions are 9.625”h x 7.375”w

Half-Page Program Ad Only
$650

• Includes a half-page ad in the tournament program book.

• Ad dimensions are 4.75”h x 7.375”w

Below-Team Option Ad (most popular)
$500

• Includes a 1⁄3 page ad in the tournament program book.

• Ad placement is below the team photo & roster of the team you wish to support

• Ad dimensions are 3.625”h x 7.375”w

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