2026 Caprock Classic

Hosted by
• Bracket named for sponsor. For Example: Chick-fil-A Bracket
• Bracket name to be listed on tournament trophies, online, and brackets in the gyms
• Bracket name to be used by gym announcers and media
• Full Page ad across from the sponsored bracket in the program
• 6 tournament Passes
• Literature provided by advertiser to be placed in each coach’s packet
• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament
• Recognition on tournament website and social media
• AmTryke will be ordered and delivered to sponsoring company
• The Company has the opportunity to assemble the AmTryke
• During the tournament, the AmTryke will be presented to the family by the company
• Announcement at the gym of the company’s sponsorship
• 4 Tournament Passes
• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament
• Recognition on tournament website and social media
• Ticket will have sponsor’s name/coupon if desired
• 4 Tournament Passes
• Literature in each coach’s packet OR 1⁄3 page ad below a team in the program
• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament
• Recognition on tournament website and social media
• Free Throw Contest to be named after donor. For Example: “The Western Bank Free Throw
Contest”. The competition will be held at half-time of every game and the shoot-off will be on
Championship Night.
• 1st page of program red insert with tickets and donor’s name on it to be used to draw for shooters
• 6 Tournament Passes
• Literature in each coach’s packet OR 1⁄4 page ad below a team in the program
• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament
• Recognition on tournament website and social media
• All-Tournament Team to be named after sponsor. For Example: “The AT&T All-Tournament Team”
• Name on trophies to be presented by representatives from company after Championship games
• 4 Tournament Passes
• Literature in each coach’s packet OR 1⁄2 page ad in the program
• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament
• Recognition on tournament website and social media
• Over the course of 3 days, hundreds of mini-basketballs will be thrown into the stands during games.
(price of balls included in sponsorship). Company and AMBUCS logos printed on basketballs.
• For example: “This time-out brought to you by Ace Bail Bonds” and then the balls could be thrown
• 5 Tournament Passes
• Literature in each coach’s packet OR 1⁄4 page ad below a team in the program
• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament
• Recognition on tournament website and social media
• Wristband will have advertisers ad copy
• 5 Tournament Passes
• Literature in each coach’s packet OR 1⁄4 page ad below a team in the program
• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament
• Recognition on tournament website and social media
• Name of company announced before game. “This court is sponsored by The Gorilla Law Firm”
• Games every 90 minutes with typical games from 9AM to 9PM for most of the tournament
• 3 Tournament Passes
• Literature in each coach’s packet OR 1⁄3 page ad below a team in the program
• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament
• Recognition on tournament website and social media
• Discounts if multiple courts are sponsored
• Named Championship Night to be made by all announcers at all gyms all three days. For Example:
“Gene Messer Auto Group Championship Night will be on Saturday at Frenship’s Tiger Pit!”
• Company representative to help present trophies during trophy ceremonies at Frenship
• 7 Tournament Passes
• Literature in each coach’s packet OR 1⁄4 page ad below a team in the program
• Logo on EVERY bracket near the championship game in program, online and at gyms
• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament
• Recognition on tournament website and social media
• One ad below team in program
• 2 tournament passes
• Literature provided by advertiser to be placed in each coach’s packet
• Dead-ball announcements made at every gym during the tournament
• Recognition on tournament website
• Ad dimensions are 3.625”h x 7.375”w
• Includes a full-page ad in the tournament program book.
• Ad dimensions are 9.625”h x 7.375”w
• Includes a half-page ad in the tournament program book.
• Ad dimensions are 4.75”h x 7.375”w
• Includes a 1⁄3 page ad in the tournament program book.
• Ad placement is below the team photo & roster of the team you wish to support
• Ad dimensions are 3.625”h x 7.375”w
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