2026 Capstone Charity Golf Tournament

Offered by
About this shop
Company name on tournament Eight Golfers (2) teams including mulligans Two Flag sticks with corporate name & logo Two Tee signs, and 1 cart signage with corporate name and logo Corporate name and logo on all the following: major sponsor banner(s), onsite marketing materials, brochures, current web postings, Facebook, flyers, specialty item, and leaderboard screen Corporate brochure and swag in goodie bags Corporate Display table on course
Eight Golfers (2) teams including mulligans 1 Flag stick sign 1 Tee sign, and 1 cart signage with corporate name and logo Corporate name and logo on all the following: major sponsor banners, onsite marketing materials, current web postings, Facebook, flyers, and leaderboard screen Corporate brochure and swag in goodie bags Corporate Display table on course
Four Golfers (1) team including mulligans 1 Flag stick sign 1 Tee sign, and 1 cart signage with corporate name and logo Corporate name and logo on all the following: major sponsor banner(s), onsite marketing materials, Facebook, flyers, and leaderboard screen Corporate brochure and swag in goodie bags Corporate Display table on course
Four Golfers (1) team including mulligans 1 Tee signs and 1 cart signage with corporate name and logo Corporate name and logo on all the following: major sponsor banner(s), onsite marketing materials, postings, Facebook, flyers, and leaderboard screen
Fuel the players with food & beverages before tournament Corporate name and logo on on-site marketing materials, and facebook Two Tee signs
Corporate display table on the course Spread the word about your company to all the players
Company name and logo
Company name, logo, & phone number
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!