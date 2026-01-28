Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers, Inc

Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers, Inc

2026 Capstone Charity Golf Tournament

Platinum Champion
Platinum Champion
$5,000

Company name on tournament ﻿﻿Eight Golfers (2) teams including mulligans  Two Flag sticks with corporate name & logo Two Tee signs, and 1 cart signage with corporate name and logo ﻿﻿Corporate name and logo on all the following: major sponsor banner(s), onsite marketing materials, brochures, current web postings, Facebook, flyers, specialty item, and leaderboard screen ﻿﻿Corporate brochure and swag in goodie bags ﻿﻿Corporate Display table on course

Gold Champion
Gold Champion
$2,500

Eight Golfers (2) teams including mulligans ﻿﻿1 Flag stick sign 1 Tee sign, and 1 cart signage with corporate name and logo ﻿﻿Corporate name and logo on all the following: major sponsor banners, onsite marketing materials, current web postings, Facebook, flyers, and leaderboard screen ﻿﻿Corporate brochure and swag in goodie bags ﻿﻿Corporate Display table on course

Silver Champion
Silver Champion
$1,000

Four Golfers (1) team including mulligans ﻿﻿1 Flag stick sign ﻿﻿1 Tee sign, and 1 cart signage with corporate name and logo Corporate name and logo on all the following: major sponsor banner(s), onsite marketing materials, Facebook, flyers, and leaderboard screen Corporate brochure and swag in goodie bags Corporate Display table on course

Corporate Champion
Corporate Champion
$700

Four Golfers (1) team including mulligans 1 Tee signs and 1 cart signage with corporate name and logo Corporate name and logo on all the following: major sponsor banner(s), onsite marketing materials, postings, Facebook, flyers, and leaderboard screen

Lunch Champion
Lunch Champion
$2,000

Fuel the players with food & beverages before tournament Corporate name and logo on on-site marketing materials, and facebook Two Tee signs

Hole Sponsor
Hole Sponsor
$500

Corporate display table on the course Spread the word about your company to all the players

Flag Stick Sign
Flag Stick Sign
$250

Company name and logo

Tee Sign
Tee Sign
$100

Company name, logo, & phone number

Mulligan Package
Mulligan Package
$25
Wheelbarrow of Cheer Raffle Ticket
Wheelbarrow of Cheer Raffle Ticket
$25
Big Green Egg Raffle Ticket
Big Green Egg Raffle Ticket
$25
Par 3 Poker
Par 3 Poker
$25
