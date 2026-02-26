Hosted by

Just Hope Inc

About this event

2026 Car Show Sponsors

262 W McMurry Blvd

Hartsville, TN 37074, USA

Diamond Sponsor Level
$10,000

This level will support essentially the entire program for 10 separate food distributions.

Platinum Sponsor Level
$5,000

This level will support the entire program for 5 separate food distributions.

Gold Sponsor Level
$2,500

This level will support the entire program for 2 1/2 separate food distributions.

Silver Sponsor Level
$1,000

This level will support the entire program for 1 bi-weekly food distribution.

Bronze Sponsor Level
$500

This level will support one half of a bi-weekly food distribution.

Friends Sponsor Level
$250

This level will support 25 kids for a single food distribution.

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