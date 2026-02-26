2026 Car Show Sponsors

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About this event
This level will support essentially the entire program for 10 separate food distributions.
This level will support the entire program for 5 separate food distributions.
This level will support the entire program for 2 1/2 separate food distributions.
This level will support the entire program for 1 bi-weekly food distribution.
This level will support one half of a bi-weekly food distribution.
This level will support 25 kids for a single food distribution.
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