Lambda Center

Hosted by

Lambda Center

About this event

2026 Car Wash Wars! Heated Rivalry vs A League of Their Own

1201 W Clay St

Houston, TX 77019, USA

A League Of Their Own Car Wash - Single
$10

You made it to First Base! For a car wash that is. Outside of your vehicle washed and dried.


Get on with your day and know you supported a great cause!

A League Of Their Own Car Wash - Double
$20

You made it to Second Base! For a car wash that is. Outside washed and dried and inside vacuumed.


This will take a little more time, but know you supported a great cause!

A League Of Their Own Car Wash - Home Run
$100

ALL THE WAY MAY!!


Ok, so you won't meet Madonna, but you'll help A League of Their Own win Car Wash Wars with this HUGE donation.

Heated Rivalry - Tape to Tape
$10

Tape to tape! Nice pass! For a car wash that is. You'll get the outside of your vehicle washed and dried.


Get on with your day and know you supported a great cause!

Heated Rivalry - Snipe
$20

Snipe - nice shot! For a car wash that is. Outside washed and dried and inside vacuumed.


This will take a little more time, but know you supported a great cause!

Heated Rivalry - Wheel, Snipe, Celly!
$100

Wheel, Snipe, Celly!


Ok, so you won't meet Hudson Williams or Connor Storrie, but you'll help team Heated Rivalry win Car Wash Wars with this HUGE donation.

Add a donation for Lambda Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!