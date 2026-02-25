2026 Car Wash Wars! Heated Rivalry vs A League of Their Own

About this event
You made it to First Base! For a car wash that is. Outside of your vehicle washed and dried.
Get on with your day and know you supported a great cause!
You made it to Second Base! For a car wash that is. Outside washed and dried and inside vacuumed.
This will take a little more time, but know you supported a great cause!
ALL THE WAY MAY!!
Ok, so you won't meet Madonna, but you'll help A League of Their Own win Car Wash Wars with this HUGE donation.
Tape to tape! Nice pass! For a car wash that is. You'll get the outside of your vehicle washed and dried.
Get on with your day and know you supported a great cause!
Snipe - nice shot! For a car wash that is. Outside washed and dried and inside vacuumed.
This will take a little more time, but know you supported a great cause!
Wheel, Snipe, Celly!
Ok, so you won't meet Hudson Williams or Connor Storrie, but you'll help team Heated Rivalry win Car Wash Wars with this HUGE donation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!