About this event

2026 Cardinal Classic Golf Tournament Fundraiser

5600 E Mullan Ave

Post Falls, ID 83854, USA

Team - Registration
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This for Team of 4 players - Limit of 36 teams

Golf Foursome & Hole Sponsor
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf Foursome & Hole Sponsorship (save $50)

Hole Sponsor
$250

Sign with company logo on one tee box at the golf course.

Title Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Company logo and branding on all printed material for the event.
Company logo and branding on all social media advertising as the title sponsor for the event.
Signage at the check in table with company logo.
Two Complimentary teams of four to participate in the event.
Recognition at the dinner as the presenting sponsor
Company Logo on Complimentary Golf Towel

Dinner Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Company logo and branding on all printed material seen at the event.
Company logo and branding on all social media advertising as the dinner sponsor for this event.
Two Complimentary team of four to participate in the event.
Recognition at the dinner as the dinner sponsor for that event.
Opportunity to speak at the dinner reception.

Gift Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company logo and branding on the giveaway gift for the tournament.
Company logo and branding on all social media advertising as the gift sponsor for this event.
Complimentary team of four to participate in the event.
Recognition at the dinner as the gift sponsor for the event.

Cart Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company logo and branding on golf carts for the tournament.
Company logo and branding on all social media advertising as the cart sponsor for this event.
Complimentary team of four to participate in the event.
Recognition at the dinner as the cart sponsor for the event.

