2026 Cardinal Classic Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
This for Team of 4 players - Limit of 36 teams
Golf Foursome & Hole Sponsorship (save $50)
Sign with company logo on one tee box at the golf course.
• Company logo and branding on all printed material for the event.
• Company logo and branding on all social media advertising as the title sponsor for the event.
• Signage at the check in table with company logo.
• Two Complimentary teams of four to participate in the event.
• Recognition at the dinner as the presenting sponsor
• Company Logo on Complimentary Golf Towel
• Company logo and branding on all printed material seen at the event.
• Company logo and branding on all social media advertising as the dinner sponsor for this event.
• Two Complimentary team of four to participate in the event.
• Recognition at the dinner as the dinner sponsor for that event.
• Opportunity to speak at the dinner reception.
• Company logo and branding on the giveaway gift for the tournament.
• Company logo and branding on all social media advertising as the gift sponsor for this event.
• Complimentary team of four to participate in the event.
• Recognition at the dinner as the gift sponsor for the event.
• Company logo and branding on golf carts for the tournament.
• Company logo and branding on all social media advertising as the cart sponsor for this event.
• Complimentary team of four to participate in the event.
• Recognition at the dinner as the cart sponsor for the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!