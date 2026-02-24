North Idaho College Booster Club

Hosted by

North Idaho College Booster Club

About this event

2026 Cardinal Classic Golf Tournament Fundraiser

10623 N Chase Rd

Post Falls, ID 83854, USA

Team - Registration
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This for Team of 4 players - Limit of 32 teams

Cardinal Presenting Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Company logo and branding on all printed material for the event.
  • Company logo and branding on all social media advertising for the event.
  • Two (2) Complimentary teams of 4 in tournament.
  • Complimentary One Hole Sponsor with 1st choice to pick hole.
  • Logo on signage at registration table.
  • Recognition at event with speaking opportunity at opening ceremonies.
Post Game Meal Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Company logo and branding on all printed material for the event.
  • Company logo and branding on all social media advertising for the event.
  • Complimentary team of 4 in tournament.
  • Complimentary One Hole Sponsor with 1st choice to pick hole.
  • Logo on signage at registration table.
  • Recognition at event with speaking opportunity at opening ceremonies.
Cardinal Caddie Kit Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Company logo and branding on all printed material for the event. 
  • Company logo and branding on all social media advertising for the event. 
  • Logo on Swag Bag 
  • Logo on golf balls and sleeve in swag bag. 
  • Complimentary team of 4 in tournament. 
  • Logo on signage at registration table. 
  • Complimentary One Hole Sponsor.
Drink Jacket Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Logo on drink koozie in swag bag. 
  • Company logo and branding on all social media advertising for the event. 
  • Complimentary team of 4 in tournament. 
  • Logo on signage at registration table. 
  • Recognition in printed materials. 
  • Complimentary One Hole Sponsor.
Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,500
  • Printed logo visible present inside each golf cart.
  • Recognition in printed materials.
Check-In Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo on signage at registration table. 
  • Recognition in printed materials.
Hole in One Sponsor
$800
  • Company logo and branding on social media advertising for the event.
  • Logo on signage at registration table. 
  • Recognition in printed materials. 
  • Logo Flag at designated hole. 
  • Signage at designated hole and ability to promote business and vie for Traveling Trophy Award for best hole sponsor.
Closest to Pin Men
$750
  • Company logo and branding on social media advertising for the event.
  • Logo on signage at registration table. 
  • Recognition in printed materials. 
  • Signage at designated hole.
Closest to Pin Women
$750
  • Company logo and branding on social media advertising for the event.
  • Logo on signage at registration table. 
  • Recognition in printed materials. 
  • Signage at designated hole.
Longest Drive Men
$750
  • Company logo and branding on social media advertising for the event.
  • Logo on signage at registration table. 
  • Recognition in printed materials. 
  • Signage at designated hole.
Longest Drive Women
$750
  • Company logo and branding on social media advertising for the event.
  • Logo on signage at registration table. 
  • Recognition in printed materials. 
  • Signage at designated hole.
Driving Range Sponsor
$500
  • Printed signage on driving range. 
  • Recognition in printed materials.
Putting Green Sponsor
$500
  • Printed signage on driving range. 
  • Recognition in printed materials.
Hole Sponsor
$500
  • Company logo and branding on social media advertising for the event.
  • Logo on signage at registration table. 
  • Recognition in printed materials. 
  • Signage at designated hole and ability to promote business and vie for Traveling Trophy Award for best hole sponsor.
Add a donation for North Idaho College Booster Club

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