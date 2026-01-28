2026 Caring Closet Golf Tournament Presented by Country Financial

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About this event
18 holes of play, gift bag in cart, coffee, breakfast, snack, and lunch for team of up to 4.
Providing lunch for all players, volunteers, and sponsors of the event. Every table will include sponsor branding, acknowledgement in presentation, and additional branding at request of sponsor. (i.e. table at lunch, promo material on tables, etc.)
Space on one of 18 holes for sponsor with branding.
VIP – Included pick of available holes and GOLF CART to allow easier set up and transportation during event.
Space on one of 18 holes for sponsor with branding.
Includes branding on Beverage Cart and one free ticket for an Adult and non-alcoholic drink per player. Tickets will also be branded with logo provided by sponsor.
All players, sponsors, and volunteers will have a breakfast provided for them - Sponsor will be branded on item and pick up point and sponsor can set up at distribution location of breakfast
3 holes will have grand prizes awarded to anyone that gets a hole in one. These prizes range from trips, cash, to merchandise - Branding of sponsor will be at each hole and Sponsor can choose one hole to staff with booth.
Prizes for 1st and 2nd place teams, Women’s KP & Longest Drive, Men’s KP & Longest Drive
Includes branding on all materials distributed for event, Sponsor branding at registration and all-day during event. Includes table and area during check in and FREE Hole Sponsorship! – “1 sold – Country Financial”
Sponsor is to supply 200 reusable bags with their branding. Every player will be given a bag of goodies in their cart filled with swag and snacks.
There will be a contest to win a prize for all players. Putting contest area will be sponsored with logo.
Sponsor to provide 200 golf related swag items to go inside the golf bags. Each golfer will be given a swag bag.
Pay to sponsor a raffle basket or prize. You don't have to do any of the work, we will go buy it all and put it together for you!
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