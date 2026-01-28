A Caring Closet

Hosted by

A Caring Closet

About this event

2026 Caring Closet Golf Tournament Presented by Country Financial

7703 NE 72nd Ave

Vancouver, WA 98661, USA

Team
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

18 holes of play, gift bag in cart, coffee, breakfast, snack, and lunch for team of up to 4.

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500

Providing lunch for all players, volunteers, and sponsors of the event. Every table will include sponsor branding, acknowledgement in presentation, and additional branding at request of sponsor. (i.e. table at lunch, promo material on tables, etc.)

VIP Hole Sponsor
$500

Space on one of 18 holes for sponsor with branding.
VIP – Included pick of available holes and GOLF CART to allow easier set up and transportation during event.

Hole Sponsor
$400

Space on one of 18 holes for sponsor with branding.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$2,500

Includes branding on Beverage Cart and one free ticket for an Adult and non-alcoholic drink per player. Tickets will also be branded with logo provided by sponsor.

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,000

All players, sponsors, and volunteers will have a breakfast provided for them - Sponsor will be branded on item and pick up point and sponsor can set up at distribution location of breakfast

Hole In One Sponsor
$800

3 holes will have grand prizes awarded to anyone that gets a hole in one. These prizes range from trips, cash, to merchandise - Branding of sponsor will be at each hole and Sponsor can choose one hole to staff with booth.

Tournament Contest Sponsor
$500

Prizes for 1st and 2nd place teams, Women’s KP & Longest Drive, Men’s KP & Longest Drive

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Includes branding on all materials distributed for event, Sponsor branding at registration and all-day during event. Includes table and area during check in and FREE Hole Sponsorship! – “1 sold – Country Financial”

Swag Bag Sponsor
$250

Sponsor is to supply 200 reusable bags with their branding. Every player will be given a bag of goodies in their cart filled with swag and snacks.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$1,000

There will be a contest to win a prize for all players. Putting contest area will be sponsored with logo.

Swag Sponsor
$100

Sponsor to provide 200 golf related swag items to go inside the golf bags. Each golfer will be given a swag bag.

Raffle Basket & Prize Sponsor
Pay what you can

Pay to sponsor a raffle basket or prize. You don't have to do any of the work, we will go buy it all and put it together for you!

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