2026 Carlyle Lake Cycling Challenge

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About this event
Start anytime and ride at your own pace.
Total miles needed: 250, 500, or 500+
Time Frame: Through October 31st
Last day to sign up is June 30th
No stationary trainer miles will be allowed. OUTSIDE MILES ONLY!
You will receive a
2026 Carlyle Lake Bike Challenge T-Shirt
2026 Carlyle Lake Bike Challenge Sticker
A Challenge Hound account will be created for the group to track mileage,
The Challenge Hound code will be sent through email after registration.
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