2026 Carlyle Lake Cycling Challenge

Start anytime and ride at your own pace.

Total miles needed: 250, 500, or 500+

Time Frame: Through October 31st

Last day to sign up is June 30th

No stationary trainer miles will be allowed. OUTSIDE MILES ONLY!

You will receive a

2026 Carlyle Lake Bike Challenge T-Shirt

2026 Carlyle Lake Bike Challenge Sticker

A Challenge Hound account will be created for the group to track mileage,

The Challenge Hound code will be sent through email after registration.













