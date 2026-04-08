Hosted by

Midland

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Carnival Silent Auction

Pick-up location

625 6th St, Lacon, IL 61540, USA

Book Basket
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a Blind Date with this cozy Book Basket that includes

1 Blind Date Book

1 large Bookmark

1 small bookmark

2 Book page Pin Badges

1 vintage Tea cup

3 assorted tea bags

1 keychain

Assorted stickers


Value: $50


Donated by Local Artist Kayocity Kreations

Best Seat - Spring Concert item
Best Seat - Spring Concert
$5

Starting bid

Win the BEST seats in the house for the Midland Elementary Spring Concert NEXT week!

4 reserved seats for your family in the FRONT row! Don't miss a single precious moment of your student's Spring singing!

Best Seat - Christmas Concert 2026 item
Best Seat - Christmas Concert 2026
$5

Starting bid

Win the BEST seats in the house for the Midland Elementary 2026 Christmas Concert!

4 reserved seats for your family in the FRONT row! Don't miss a single precious moment of your student's cheerful holiday singing!

Best seats - Grandparents Day 2026 item
Best seats - Grandparents Day 2026
$5

Starting bid

Win the BEST seats in the house for Midland Elementary's 2026 Grandparent's Day performance!

4 reserved seats in the FRONT row! These seats make a wonderful gift for the Nanas, PaPas, Mawmaws, & Grannies in your life!

Midland Gear & Apparel Gift Basket item
Midland Gear & Apparel Gift Basket item
Midland Gear & Apparel Gift Basket item
Midland Gear & Apparel Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

Show your MIDLAND pride with this amazing gift basket donated by LHP Creative Designs!

1 Adult Small Long Sleeve Shirt

1 Adult Small Crewneck sweatshirt

2 Youth Small Crewneck Swearshirts

Richardson Hat

20oz Waterbottle


Over $100 value!!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!