2026 Carnival Silent Auction

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Enjoy a Blind Date with this cozy Book Basket that includes
1 Blind Date Book
1 large Bookmark
1 small bookmark
2 Book page Pin Badges
1 vintage Tea cup
3 assorted tea bags
1 keychain
Assorted stickers
Value: $50
Donated by Local Artist Kayocity Kreations
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Win the BEST seats in the house for the Midland Elementary Spring Concert NEXT week!
4 reserved seats for your family in the FRONT row! Don't miss a single precious moment of your student's Spring singing!
Starting bid
Win the BEST seats in the house for the Midland Elementary 2026 Christmas Concert!
4 reserved seats for your family in the FRONT row! Don't miss a single precious moment of your student's cheerful holiday singing!
Starting bid
Win the BEST seats in the house for Midland Elementary's 2026 Grandparent's Day performance!
4 reserved seats in the FRONT row! These seats make a wonderful gift for the Nanas, PaPas, Mawmaws, & Grannies in your life!
Starting bid
Show your MIDLAND pride with this amazing gift basket donated by LHP Creative Designs!
1 Adult Small Long Sleeve Shirt
1 Adult Small Crewneck sweatshirt
2 Youth Small Crewneck Swearshirts
Richardson Hat
20oz Waterbottle
Over $100 value!!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!