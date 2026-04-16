2026 Carolina Strive Y.I.B.T. Charity Golf Tournament

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About this event
Includes golf, cart fee and practice range balls
- Includes green and cart fees and gift bags for 1-2 teams; Sponsor name is announced during the event radio commercials and receives a :30 sec TV commercial to air during event replay; Sponsor logo featured on the Carolina Strive YIBT event webpage; Sponsor marketing material will be included in gift bags; Sponsor logo displayed in registration area during the event; Sponsor signs displayed at all tee boxes
- Includes green and cart fees and gift bags for 1 team; Sponsor name is announced during the event radio commercials; Sponsor logo featured on the Carolina Strive YIBT event webpage; Sponsor logo displayed in registration area during the event; Sponsor signs displayed on six tee boxes
- Includes green and cart fees and gift bags for 1 team; Sponsor logo featured on the Carolina Strive YIBT event webpage; Sponsor logo displayed in registration area during the event; Sponsor signs displayed on one tee box
- Sponsor logo featured on the Carolina Strive YIBT event webpage; Sponsor logo displayed in registration area during the event; Sponsor signs displayed on one tee box
A Mulligan in golf is a shot which is allowed to be replayed without penalty and as if the first shot had not even happened. Thus if a player is unhappy with a bad shot, he or she can simply repeat it.
A must-have tool for teams serious about winning. Use one or combine strings to ensure you contend for a winning trophy. Use on only ON THE GREEN to move your ball closer to the hole before putting. Once string is used, it cannot be used again.
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