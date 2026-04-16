Carolina Strive

Hosted by

Carolina Strive

About this event

2026 Carolina Strive Y.I.B.T. Charity Golf Tournament

Belmont Lake Golf Course 201 Belmont Clb Wy

Rocky Mount, NC 27804, USA

General admission
$100

Includes golf, cart fee and practice range balls

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

- Includes green and cart fees and gift bags for 1-2 teams; Sponsor name is announced during the event radio commercials and receives a :30 sec TV commercial to air during event replay; Sponsor logo featured on the Carolina Strive YIBT event webpage; Sponsor marketing material will be included in gift bags; Sponsor logo displayed in registration area during the event; Sponsor signs displayed at all tee boxes

Gold Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- Includes green and cart fees and gift bags for 1 team; Sponsor name is announced during the event radio commercials; Sponsor logo featured on the Carolina Strive YIBT event webpage; Sponsor logo displayed in registration area during the event; Sponsor signs displayed on six tee boxes

Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- Includes green and cart fees and gift bags for 1 team; Sponsor logo featured on the Carolina Strive YIBT event webpage; Sponsor logo displayed in registration area during the event; Sponsor signs displayed on one tee box

Bronze Sponsor
$250

- Sponsor logo featured on the Carolina Strive YIBT event webpage; Sponsor logo displayed in registration area during the event; Sponsor signs displayed on one tee box

Mulligan
$10

A Mulligan in golf is a shot which is allowed to be replayed without penalty and as if the first shot had not even happened. Thus if a player is unhappy with a bad shot, he or she can simply repeat it.

Putting String (2 feet)
$10

A must-have tool for teams serious about winning. Use one or combine strings to ensure you contend for a winning trophy. Use on only ON THE GREEN to move your ball closer to the hole before putting. Once string is used, it cannot be used again.

Add a donation for Carolina Strive

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