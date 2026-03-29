The Global Z Recording Project

Hosted by

The Global Z Recording Project

About this event

2026 Carroll Creek Unplugged

Carroll Creek Linear Park

Frederick, MD 21701, USA

Performer/Guardian Amphitheater Admission
Free

We welcome everyone to Carroll Creek Unplugged, our annual fundraiser!

Registration to perform at the amphitheater is free. If you have to means to support us, we greatly appreciate all donations. Suggested donation - $25.00.


While 'walk-on' participation is allowed, pre-registrants will receive a song and lyric list in advance. In addition, pre-registrants will receive a special gift at the event!

Add a donation for The Global Z Recording Project

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!