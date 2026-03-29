2026 Carroll Creek Unplugged

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About this event
We welcome everyone to Carroll Creek Unplugged, our annual fundraiser!
Registration to perform at the amphitheater is free. If you have to means to support us, we greatly appreciate all donations. Suggested donation - $25.00.
While 'walk-on' participation is allowed, pre-registrants will receive a song and lyric list in advance. In addition, pre-registrants will receive a special gift at the event!
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