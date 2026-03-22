2026 Cars for Cancer Vehicle Registration

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About this event
- CAR SHOW TICKETS -
Each ticket allows 1 entry to the 2026 Car Show and Cruise. Choose the number of vehicles you wish to register.
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Include a Small Cars for Cancer T-Shirt with your registration. Pick up day of show at registration desk.
Include a Medium Cars for Cancer T-Shirt with your registration. Pick up day of show at registration desk.
Include a Large Cars for Cancer T-Shirt with your registration. Pick up day of show at registration desk.
Include a Xtra-Large Cars for Cancer T-Shirt with your registration. Pick up day of show at registration desk.
Include a 2-XL Cars for Cancer T-Shirt with your registration. Pick up day of show at registration desk.
Include a 3-XL Cars for Cancer T-Shirt with your registration. Pick up day of show at registration desk.
Include a 4-XL Cars for Cancer T-Shirt with your registration. Pick up day of show at registration desk.
Include a 5-XL Cars for Cancer T-Shirt with your registration. Pick up day of show at registration desk.
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