Cars for Cancer

Hosted by

Cars for Cancer

About this event

2026 Cars for Cancer Vehicle Registration

5600 Harvey St #1044

Muskegon, MI 49444, USA

Cars for Cancer Event Ticket - 1 ticket per entry
$10

- CAR SHOW TICKETS -
Each ticket allows 1 entry to the 2026 Car Show and Cruise. Choose the number of vehicles you wish to register.
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T-Shirt Small
$20

Include a Small Cars for Cancer T-Shirt with your registration. Pick up day of show at registration desk.

T-Shirt Medium
$20

Include a Medium Cars for Cancer T-Shirt with your registration. Pick up day of show at registration desk.

T-Shirt Large
$20

Include a Large Cars for Cancer T-Shirt with your registration. Pick up day of show at registration desk.

T-Shirt Xtra-Large
$20

Include a Xtra-Large Cars for Cancer T-Shirt with your registration. Pick up day of show at registration desk.

T-Shirt 2-XL
$25

Include a 2-XL Cars for Cancer T-Shirt with your registration. Pick up day of show at registration desk.

T-Shirt 3-XL
$25

Include a 3-XL Cars for Cancer T-Shirt with your registration. Pick up day of show at registration desk.

T-Shirt 4-XL
$25

Include a 4-XL Cars for Cancer T-Shirt with your registration. Pick up day of show at registration desk.

T-Shirt 5-XL
$25

Include a 5-XL Cars for Cancer T-Shirt with your registration. Pick up day of show at registration desk.

Add a donation for Cars for Cancer

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!