Carson Country USBC Youth Bowling

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Carson Country USBC Youth Bowling

About this event

2026 Carson Country USBC Alumni & Youth Annual Tournament

4600 Snyder Ave

Carson City, NV 89701, USA

Alumni Entry
$30

This ticket is for any adults who bowled in the CCUSBC association area (including YABA, etc.) as youth (alumni).

Youth Entry
$30

This ticket is for any youth who bowls or bowled in the CCUSBC association area as youth.

Supporter ticket
$30

This is for anyone who wants to participate but was not a CCUSBC bowler as a youth. This is a separate 9-pin tournament. Entry fee will be $30.00 for adults with lineage $12.00, prize fund $5, and youth scholarship fund, $13.00.

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