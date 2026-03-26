2026 Carson Country USBC Alumni & Youth Annual Tournament

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About this event
This ticket is for any adults who bowled in the CCUSBC association area (including YABA, etc.) as youth (alumni).
This ticket is for any youth who bowls or bowled in the CCUSBC association area as youth.
This is for anyone who wants to participate but was not a CCUSBC bowler as a youth. This is a separate 9-pin tournament. Entry fee will be $30.00 for adults with lineage $12.00, prize fund $5, and youth scholarship fund, $13.00.
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