Raydiant Splendor Nfp

About this event

2026 Carter Family Reunion

707 Butterfield Rd

Lombard, IL 60148, USA

Early Bird - Infant Registration (Ages 0-2)
$10
Available until Mar 31

Note: This ticket is only for individuals who are 2 years old and younger.

Your ticket includes access to all 3 days of events: Friday’s meet-and-greet and game night with food, Saturday’s catered family BBQ, and Sunday’s semi-formal banquet. Plus, you’ll receive a custom reunion t-shirt or onesie.

Note: This ticket does not include a welcome bag filled with goodies and keepsakes!

Early Bird - Child Registration (Ages 3-12)
$145
Available until Apr 1

Note: This ticket is only for individuals who are 12 years old and younger.

Your ticket includes access to all 3 days of events: Friday’s meet-and-greet and game night with food, Saturday’s catered family BBQ, and Sunday’s semi-formal banquet. Plus, you’ll receive a custom reunion t-shirt, as well as a welcome bag filled with goodies and keepsakes!

Early Bird - Adult Registration (Ages 13-79)
$195
Available until Apr 1

Note: This ticket is only for individuals who are between the ages of 13 and 79 years old.

Your ticket includes access to all 3 days of events: Friday’s meet-and-greet and game night with food, Saturday’s catered family BBQ, and Sunday’s semi-formal banquet. Plus, you’ll receive a custom reunion t-shirt, as well as a welcome bag filled with goodies and keepsakes!

Early Bird - Senior Registration (Ages 80 & older)
$85
Available until Apr 1

Note: This ticket is only for individuals who are 80 years old and older.

Your ticket includes access to all 3 days of events: Friday’s meet-and-greet and game night with food, Saturday’s catered family BBQ, and Sunday’s semi-formal banquet. Plus, you’ll receive a custom reunion t-shirt, as well as a welcome bag filled with goodies and keepsakes!

Regular - Infant Registration (Ages 0-2)
$12
Available until Apr 30

Note: This ticket is only for individuals who are 2 years old and younger.

Your ticket includes access to all 3 days of events: Friday’s meet-and-greet and game night with food, Saturday’s catered family BBQ, and Sunday’s semi-formal banquet. Plus, you’ll receive a custom reunion t-shirt or onesie.

Note: This ticket does not include a welcome bag filled with goodies and keepsakes!

Regular - Child Registration (Ages 3-12)
$160
Available until May 1

Note: This ticket is only for individuals who are between the ages of 3 and 12 years old.

Your ticket includes access to all 3 days of events: Friday’s meet-and-greet and game night with food, Saturday’s catered family BBQ, and Sunday’s semi-formal banquet. Plus, you’ll receive a custom reunion t-shirt, as well as a welcome bag filled with goodies and keepsakes!

Regular - Adult Registration (Ages 13-79)
$215
Available until May 1

Note: This ticket is only for individuals who are between the ages of 13 and 79 years old.

Your ticket includes access to all 3 days of events: Friday’s meet-and-greet and game night with food, Saturday’s catered family BBQ, and Sunday’s semi-formal banquet. Plus, you’ll receive a custom reunion t-shirt, as well as a welcome bag filled with goodies and keepsakes!

Regular - Senior Registration (Ages 80 & older)
$100
Available until May 1

Note: This ticket is only for individuals who are 80 years old and older.

Your ticket includes access to all 3 days of events: Friday’s meet-and-greet and game night with food, Saturday’s catered family BBQ, and Sunday’s semi-formal banquet. Plus, you’ll receive a custom reunion t-shirt, as well as a welcome bag filled with goodies and keepsakes!

