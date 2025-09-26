2026 Carter Family Reunion

Hosted by
Note: This ticket is only for individuals who are 2 years old and younger.
Your ticket includes access to all 3 days of events: Friday’s meet-and-greet and game night with food, Saturday’s catered family BBQ, and Sunday’s semi-formal banquet. Plus, you’ll receive a custom reunion t-shirt or onesie.
Note: This ticket does not include a welcome bag filled with goodies and keepsakes!
Note: This ticket is only for individuals who are 12 years old and younger.
Your ticket includes access to all 3 days of events: Friday’s meet-and-greet and game night with food, Saturday’s catered family BBQ, and Sunday’s semi-formal banquet. Plus, you’ll receive a custom reunion t-shirt, as well as a welcome bag filled with goodies and keepsakes!
Note: This ticket is only for individuals who are between the ages of 13 and 79 years old.
Your ticket includes access to all 3 days of events: Friday’s meet-and-greet and game night with food, Saturday’s catered family BBQ, and Sunday’s semi-formal banquet. Plus, you’ll receive a custom reunion t-shirt, as well as a welcome bag filled with goodies and keepsakes!
Note: This ticket is only for individuals who are 80 years old and older.
Your ticket includes access to all 3 days of events: Friday’s meet-and-greet and game night with food, Saturday’s catered family BBQ, and Sunday’s semi-formal banquet. Plus, you’ll receive a custom reunion t-shirt, as well as a welcome bag filled with goodies and keepsakes!
