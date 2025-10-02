2026 Carter Family Reunion (Early Bird Payment Plan)

Note: This ticket is only for individuals who are 80 years old and older.



Payment Plan Details:

This ticket is part of a payment plan that allows you to secure your spot now and complete the registration over time. Two additional payments will be required by the following dates:





Second Payment: Friday, November 14

Final Payment: Friday, December 12



Your ticket includes access to all 3 days of events: Friday’s meet-and-greet and game night with food, Saturday’s catered family BBQ, and Sunday’s semi-formal banquet. Plus, you’ll receive a custom reunion t-shirt, as well as a welcome bag filled with goodies and keepsakes!



IMPORTANT: We will send you reminders about upcoming payments; however, it is your responsibility to keep track of the payment schedule. If you miss a payment deadline, you will forfeit your opportunity to continue with the payment plan and any funds you’ve already paid toward it. At that point, you will need to choose the standard payment option, which requires paying the full balance in a single payment if you wish to complete your registration.