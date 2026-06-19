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A swimming pool with lane lines in the foreground features the "Cary Barracudas Swimming" logo and "Cash for Cudas" text against a blue, rippling water background.

Hosted by

E99418738

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Cash For Cudas

Pick-up location

1201 1st St, Cary, IL 60013, USA

Foxford Hills Golf Club Outing item
Foxford Hills Golf Club Outing
$30

Starting bid

Includes: 18-hole golf outing for four with cart included

Pink Light Saber (Silver Hilt) item
Pink Light Saber (Silver Hilt)
$10

Starting bid

Includes: Pink light saber silver hilt

Blue Light Saber with Sound (Silver Hilt) item
Blue Light Saber with Sound (Silver Hilt)
$10

Starting bid

Includes: blue light saberwith sound silver hilt

Red Light Saber (Black Hilt) item
Red Light Saber (Black Hilt)
$10

Starting bid

Includes: Red light saber black hilt

Purple Light Saber (Silver Hilt) item
Purple Light Saber (Silver Hilt)
$10

Starting bid

Includes: Purple light saber with silver hilt

Schwinn Bike (Gently Used) item
Schwinn Bike (Gently Used)
$30

Starting bid

Gently used Schwinn bike

Eye Massager with Heat (Brand New) item
Eye Massager with Heat (Brand New)
$5

Starting bid

Includes: One NEW Eye Massager with Heat and Compression


Product Link on Amazon: https://a.co/d/0hrr9YWZ


Description: Eye Massager with Heat and Compression - Avocado Green Heated Eye Mask with Vibration, Bluetooth Music, 6 Modes, Rechargeable 1200mAh Battery for Eye Strain, Dry Eyes, Migraines Relief

Everything You Need for S'Mores! item
Everything You Need for S'Mores!
$10

Starting bid

Includes: marshmallows, Hershey chocolate bars, Reeces peanut butter cups, graham crackers and glow sticks.

Gold Picture Frames item
Gold Picture Frames
$5

Starting bid

QTY: 3 gold frames

Swim Gear from Kiefer Aquatics item
Swim Gear from Kiefer Aquatics
$20

Starting bid

Includes: Hat, swim bag, wicking(chamois) towel, goggles and Speedo water bottle.

The Little Mermaid Tickets @ The Raue item
The Little Mermaid Tickets @ The Raue
$20

Starting bid

Includes: 4 Tickets to the Little Mermaid performing at The Raue Center for Arts July 24th - Aug 2nd

Cary Barracudas Spirit Wear item
Cary Barracudas Spirit Wear
$15

Starting bid

Includes: Hat, flannel pants, back pack, sweatshirt, team window decal and tshirt

Lymphatic Massager (Brand New) item
Lymphatic Massager (Brand New)
$10

Starting bid

Includes: Brand New lymphatic brush with EMS


Amazon Listing: https://a.co/d/04hPKfNt


Product Description: Lymphatic Drainage Massager & Anti Cellulite Massage Tool, Body Sculpting Machine with Light, Soothing Pulse, Heat & Vibration, Heated Lymph Brush for Legs, Hip, Arms, Belly (White)


Dragon Masters - 20 Book Set item
Dragon Masters - 20 Book Set
$20

Starting bid

Includes: Book 1-20 in the Dragon Masters Book Series

Color Me Mine Mug and Vouchers item
Color Me Mine Mug and Vouchers
$10

Starting bid

4 x studio fee waivers and mug ready to paint!

Conscious Coffee Bag and $25 gift card item
Conscious Coffee Bag and $25 gift card
$5

Starting bid

Includes: Bag of whole bean coffee and $25 gift card

Heating Massaging Pad for Back Pain (Brand New) item
Heating Massaging Pad for Back Pain (Brand New)
$15

Starting bid

Includes: Cordless Portable Heating Pad


Amazon Listing: https://a.co/d/0bTrgjma


Description: Cordless Portable Heating Pad for Back Pain Relief, Wearable Heat Belt with Massager, Rechargeable Lower Back Heating Pad 63" with 3 Heat 3 Vibration for Cramps and Sciatica

XShot 6 Squirt Gun Set item
XShot 6 Squirt Gun Set
$5

Starting bid

Includes: 6 colorful pump squirt guns

Starbucks Coffee Set #1 item
Starbucks Coffee Set #1
$10

Starting bid

Includes: bag of Green Apron whole bean coffee, staibless steel tumbler and iced beverage tumbler with straw lid

Castor Oil for Hair Growth (Brand New) item
Castor Oil for Hair Growth (Brand New)
$10

Starting bid

Includes: Castor Oil, Application and Accessories


Amazon Product Listing: https://amzn.to/3PhrzqT


Product Listing: Pure Castor Oil (10oz) - Cold Pressed 100% Castor Oil for Hair Growth, Skin, Eyebrows, Eye Lashes, Nails & Cuticles - Hexane Free, Natural & Unrefined - Includes Dual Mascara, Dropper & LuxoLook

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