2026 Cash For Cudas

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Starting bid
Includes: 18-hole golf outing for four with cart included
Starting bid
Includes: Pink light saber silver hilt
Starting bid
Includes: blue light saberwith sound silver hilt
Starting bid
Includes: Red light saber black hilt
Starting bid
Includes: Purple light saber with silver hilt
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Gently used Schwinn bike
Starting bid
Includes: One NEW Eye Massager with Heat and Compression
Product Link on Amazon: https://a.co/d/0hrr9YWZ
Description: Eye Massager with Heat and Compression - Avocado Green Heated Eye Mask with Vibration, Bluetooth Music, 6 Modes, Rechargeable 1200mAh Battery for Eye Strain, Dry Eyes, Migraines Relief
Starting bid
Includes: marshmallows, Hershey chocolate bars, Reeces peanut butter cups, graham crackers and glow sticks.
Starting bid
QTY: 3 gold frames
Starting bid
Includes: Hat, swim bag, wicking(chamois) towel, goggles and Speedo water bottle.
Starting bid
Includes: 4 Tickets to the Little Mermaid performing at The Raue Center for Arts July 24th - Aug 2nd
Starting bid
Includes: Hat, flannel pants, back pack, sweatshirt, team window decal and tshirt
Starting bid
Includes: Brand New lymphatic brush with EMS
Amazon Listing: https://a.co/d/04hPKfNt
Product Description: Lymphatic Drainage Massager & Anti Cellulite Massage Tool, Body Sculpting Machine with Light, Soothing Pulse, Heat & Vibration, Heated Lymph Brush for Legs, Hip, Arms, Belly (White)
Starting bid
Includes: Book 1-20 in the Dragon Masters Book Series
Starting bid
4 x studio fee waivers and mug ready to paint!
Starting bid
Includes: Bag of whole bean coffee and $25 gift card
Starting bid
Includes: Cordless Portable Heating Pad
Amazon Listing: https://a.co/d/0bTrgjma
Description: Cordless Portable Heating Pad for Back Pain Relief, Wearable Heat Belt with Massager, Rechargeable Lower Back Heating Pad 63" with 3 Heat 3 Vibration for Cramps and Sciatica
Starting bid
Includes: 6 colorful pump squirt guns
Starting bid
Includes: bag of Green Apron whole bean coffee, staibless steel tumbler and iced beverage tumbler with straw lid
Starting bid
Includes: Castor Oil, Application and Accessories
Amazon Product Listing: https://amzn.to/3PhrzqT
Product Listing: Pure Castor Oil (10oz) - Cold Pressed 100% Castor Oil for Hair Growth, Skin, Eyebrows, Eye Lashes, Nails & Cuticles - Hexane Free, Natural & Unrefined - Includes Dual Mascara, Dropper & LuxoLook
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