2026 Casino Night

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About this event
Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.
Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Please note that sponsorship is considered a donation and does not include event tickets. However, as a sponsor, we would be delighted to display your name on one of the gaming tables, should you wish to do so.
Thank you for your generous support!
You can buy more chips to play during the evening.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!