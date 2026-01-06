Turkish American Ladies League

Hosted by

Turkish American Ladies League

About this event

2026 Casino Night

Long Beach

CA, USA

Standard ticket
$125

Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.
Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.

Sponsors
$250

Please note that sponsorship is considered a donation and does not include event tickets. However, as a sponsor, we would be delighted to display your name on one of the gaming tables, should you wish to do so.

Thank you for your generous support!

Buy More Chips
$100

You can buy more chips to play during the evening.

Add a donation for Turkish American Ladies League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!