2026 Casino Night Fundraiser

Individual Ticket Includes: Entry for one (1) adult 21yo+, dinner, drink voucher, and $15 Casino "Play" Money.
*Open seating - No Reserved Seating.
Group Admission Includes: Entry for eight (8) adults 21yo+, dinner, (8) drink vouchers, and $400 Casino "Play" Money.
*Reserved Table will be labeled with group name and will include one (1) bottle of wine.
(Charity receipt for $300)
Main Event Sponsorship with Reserved Table for 8 Includes: Entry for eight (8) adults 21yo+, dinner, (8) drink vouchers, and $800 Casino "Play" Money.
*Reserved Table will be labeled with group name and will include two (2) bottles of wine.
Main Event Sponsorship Benefits:
♦Business/Donor Banner (self supplied) displayed during the event.
♦Business/Donor Name displayed on a plaque near the "Gear Up Zone" upon inception.
♦Business Logo/Donor Name posted to socials leading up to event.
♦Business/Donor Name announced throughout the event.
♦Promote your Brand: Provide logo items to be handed out at the event.
(Charity receipt $1800)
(Charity receipt $2500)
Casino Table Sponsorship w/ Admission: Entry for two (2) adults 21yo+, dinner, (2) drink vouchers, and $60 Casino "Play" Money.
*Open seating available - No Reserved Seating.
Casino Table Sponsorship Benefits:
♦Business Logo/Donor Name displayed on an individual sign at a gambling table.
♦Business/Donor Name announced throughout the event.
♦Promote your Brand: Provide logo items to be handed out at the event.
(Charity receipt $330)
(Charity receipt $300)
