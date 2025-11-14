2026 Casino Night Fundraiser

Main Event Sponsorship with Reserved Table for 8 Includes: Entry for eight (8) adults 21yo+, dinner, (8) drink vouchers, and $800 Casino "Play" Money .

*Reserved Table will be labeled with group name and will include two (2) bottles of wine.

Main Event Sponsorship Benefits:

♦Business/Donor Banner (self supplied) displayed during the event.

♦Business/Donor Name displayed on a plaque near the "Gear Up Zone" upon inception.

♦Business Logo/Donor Name posted to socials leading up to event.

♦Business/Donor Name announced throughout the event.

♦Promote your Brand: Provide logo items to be handed out at the event.

(Charity receipt $1800)