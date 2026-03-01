Douglas County Educational Foundation

Hosted by

Douglas County Educational Foundation

About this event

2026 Casino Night Silent Auction

Signed Chad Muma Black Titan Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Own a special piece of Legend football history with this signed #19 black Titan jersey from Chad Muma, recently inducted into the Legend Athletics Hall of Fame. A must-have for any Legend football fan.

26-27 Legend High School Parking Pass
$50

Starting bid

Skip the wait and secure a highly sought-after Legend HS parking pass for the 2026-2027 school year. These passes can be difficult to obtain and are a great convenience for eligible students. Student must have a valid driver’s license.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!