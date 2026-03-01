2026 Casino Night Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Own a special piece of Legend football history with this signed #19 black Titan jersey from Chad Muma, recently inducted into the Legend Athletics Hall of Fame. A must-have for any Legend football fan.
Starting bid
Skip the wait and secure a highly sought-after Legend HS parking pass for the 2026-2027 school year. These passes can be difficult to obtain and are a great convenience for eligible students. Student must have a valid driver’s license.
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