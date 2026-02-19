40th Anniversary CAST Gala

About this event
General admission tickets for age 13 and over
Admission for kids under the age of 12. Includes a macaroni dinner.
For swim families who would like to host their own table.
Includes:
• Reserved table with 8 gala tickets
• Name listed in program
• Table sign recognizing your sponsorship
For local businesses and community supporters.
Includes:
• 8 gala tickets
• Business/name listed in program
• Table sign recognizing your sponsorship
• Verbal recognition from the stage
For businesses wishing to make a larger impact.
Includes:
• 4 gala tickets
• Business logo or name listed in program
• Table sign with your business name
• Verbal recognition from the stage
• Social media thank-you post after the event
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