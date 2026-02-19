Coeur d' Alene Area Swim Team Inc

Hosted by

Coeur d' Alene Area Swim Team Inc

About this event

40th Anniversary CAST Gala

115 S 2nd St

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814, USA

General Admission
$74.95

General admission tickets for age 13 and over

Kids Admission
$49.95

Admission for kids under the age of 12. Includes a macaroni dinner.

Family Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

For swim families who would like to host their own table.

Includes:
• Reserved table with 8 gala tickets
• Name listed in program
• Table sign recognizing your sponsorship

Gold Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

For local businesses and community supporters.

Includes:
8 gala tickets
• Business/name listed in program
• Table sign recognizing your sponsorship
• Verbal recognition from the stage

Premier Business Table Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

For businesses wishing to make a larger impact.

Includes:
• 4 gala tickets
• Business logo or name listed in program
• Table sign with your business name
• Verbal recognition from the stage
• Social media thank-you post after the event


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