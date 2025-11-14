Community Actors of South Texas

2026 CAST Patron Packages

Benefactor Package
$3,000

Valid for one year

6 tickets and complimentary concession coupons to each regular season production.

Super Star Patron Package
$2,000

Valid for one year

5 tickets and complimentary concession coupons to each regular season production.

Star Patron Package
$1,000

Valid for one year

4 tickets and complimentary concession coupons to each regular season production.

Headliner Patron Package
$500

Valid for one year

3 tickets and complimentary concession coupons to each regular season production.

Rising Star Patron Package
$300

Valid for one year

2 tickets to each regular season production.

Ensemble Patron Package
$150

Valid for one year

1 ticket to each regular season production.

