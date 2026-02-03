Hosted by

Creekside Parent Teacher Club

About this event

2026 Creekside Music Showcase

19722 Center St

Castro Valley, CA 94546, USA - Gymnasium

General Admission - Doors open at 6 PM
$5

Individuals 6 years old and above.

*Wristbands will be available for pickup afterschool the week of the showcase. Please check e-mail on 2/23 for exact details.

General Admission - Doors open at 6 PM
Free

Individuals 5 years old under. Still must have a ticket. (This assists with headcount)

**Wristbands will be available for pickup afterschool the week of the showcase. Please check e-mail on 2/23 for exact details.

Additional donations to Creekside Music Program
Pay what you can

Any amount contributes to the music programs' activities for the rest of the year.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!