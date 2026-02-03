2026 Creekside Music Showcase

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About this event
Castro Valley, CA 94546, USA - Gymnasium
Individuals 6 years old and above.
*Wristbands will be available for pickup afterschool the week of the showcase. Please check e-mail on 2/23 for exact details.
Individuals 5 years old under. Still must have a ticket. (This assists with headcount)
**Wristbands will be available for pickup afterschool the week of the showcase. Please check e-mail on 2/23 for exact details.
Any amount contributes to the music programs' activities for the rest of the year.
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