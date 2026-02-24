2026 CCD Clay Shoot Registration

Hosted by
About this event
(2) 4-Shooter Teams
8 shooting vests (need size)
(2) Station Signs
(8) Power Packs
Logo on Sponsor Sign
Logo on Cooler Bag
Recognition at Lunch
Logo on Back of Score Card
(1) 4-Shooter Team
4 shell pouches
(2) Station Signs
(4) Power Packs
Logo on Sponsor Sign
Recognition at Lunch
Logo on Back of Score Card
Logo will be displayed in front of scorecard
Recognition at Lunch
Logo placed on signage for beverage cart
Recognition at Lunch
Logo placed on signage at station
1 Green Bird Station Raffle
2 Mulligans
2 Raffle Tickets
4-Shooter Team
Individual Shooter
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!