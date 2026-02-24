CONSTRUCTION CAREER DAYS, INC.

Hosted by

CONSTRUCTION CAREER DAYS, INC.

About this event

2026 CCD Clay Shoot Registration

3372 Co Rd 526

Sumterville, FL 33585, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$7,500

(2) 4-Shooter Teams

8 shooting vests (need size)

(2) Station Signs

(8) Power Packs

Logo on Sponsor Sign

Logo on Cooler Bag

Recognition at Lunch

Logo on Back of Score Card

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

(1) 4-Shooter Team

4 shell pouches

(2) Station Signs

(4) Power Packs

Logo on Sponsor Sign

Recognition at Lunch

Logo on Back of Score Card

Scorecard Sponsor
$750

Logo will be displayed in front of scorecard

Recognition at Lunch 

Beverage Sponsor
$750

Logo placed on signage for beverage cart

Recognition at Lunch

Station Signs
$200

Logo placed on signage at station

Power Pack
$25

1 Green Bird Station Raffle

2 Mulligans

2 Raffle Tickets

4-Shooter Team
$1,000

4-Shooter Team

Individual Shooter
$250

Individual Shooter

Raffle Ticket (1 for $5)
$5
Raffle Ticket (5 for $20)
$20

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