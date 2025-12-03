2026 CCPA Conference - Golden

Join us for a guided walking tour of Camp George West Historic District to explore Colorado’s only permanent Army National Guard training facility—established in 1903! This tour offers a rare opportunity to visit infrastructure within the grounds of the National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR).

The tour will be led by Katy Schneider, a Geospatial Data Scientist with NLR and CCPA treasurer, in partnership with Leslie Moore, ERO Resources Corporation’s Architectural Historian from 2:00 to 4:30 pm on Thursday, March 26.





NOTE: a valid ID (passport/Green Card for non-citizens) will need to be submitted at least 1-week prior to the tour to pre-register with NREL. The tour is free of charge, however, the is limited to the first 20 people. Transportation is not provided. If you secure a spot with this tour, meet at the NLR East Gate public parking lot at 2:00 pm