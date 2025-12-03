Colorado Council of Professional Archaeologists

Hosted by

Colorado Council of Professional Archaeologists

About this event

2026 CCPA Conference - Golden

15200 W 6th Ave

Golden, CO 80401, USA

Member Rate
$80
Available until Mar 7

This price expires at 5:00 PM on 3/6/2026. Member tickets after that time will require a late/on-site registration ticket. Zeffy platform will close sales after March 25. All registrations after March 23 will be in-person at the conference.

Non-Member Rate
$95
Available until May 6

This price expires at 5:00 PM on 3/6/2026. Zeffy platform will close sales after March 23. All registrations after March 23 will be in-person at the conference.

Native American Rate
Free
Available until Mar 24

Zeffy platform will close sales after March 23. All registrations after March 23 will be in-person at the conference.

Student Rate
$35
Available until Mar 7

Zeffy platform will close sales after March 23. All registrations after March 23 will be in-person at the conference.

Banquet
$50
Available until Mar 24

Catered by Tocabe

Camp George West -- Thursday, March 26, 2-4:30 pm
Free

Join us for a guided walking tour of Camp George West Historic District to explore Colorado’s only permanent Army National Guard training facility—established in 1903! This tour offers a rare opportunity to visit infrastructure within the grounds of the National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR).

 

The tour will be led by Katy Schneider, a Geospatial Data Scientist with NLR and CCPA treasurer, in partnership with Leslie Moore, ERO Resources Corporation’s Architectural Historian from 2:00 to 4:30 pm on Thursday, March 26.


NOTE: a valid ID (passport/Green Card for non-citizens) will need to be submitted at least 1-week prior to the tour to pre-register with NREL. The tour is free of charge, however, the is limited to the first 20 people. Transportation is not provided. If you secure a spot with this tour, meet at the NLR East Gate public parking lot at 2:00 pm

Industrial School for Boys -- Thursday, March 26, 3-4:30 pm
$10

Please join Cyndal Groskopf for a guided tour of the location of the Industrial School for Boys from 3:00 to 4:30 pm on Thursday, March 26. Established in 1881, the military-style school aimed to “re-educate” boys convicted of crimes. After conducting ground-penetrating radar on the premises, Cyndal identified unmapped buildings and used the results to assess the built-environment relationships with this late-19th and early 20th century state institution.


 

The site is along the perimeter of the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center, and only a 5-minute drive from the Early Bird Reception at Rock Rest Lodge. Please add a ticket for this tour when you register online. Tours will be $10 per person and will be limited to the first 10 people.

 

Transportation is not provided. If you secure a spot with this tour, please meet at this parking lot outside the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center at 3:00 pm.

Ken-Caryl S. Valley Tour -- Sunday, March 29, 9 am - 1 pm
$10

Ken-Caryl South Valley Archaeological District Walking Tour

Discover Ken-Caryl’s South Valley where thousands of years of human history—spanning the Late Paleo-Indian to Early Ceramic periods—come together in one extraordinary archaeological landscape.


Colorado Archaeological Society’s (CAS) Jeannie Mobley-Tanaka and Jefferson County Parks & Open Space Archaeologist, Talle Hogrefe, will lead a 3-hour tour (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) of the District taking visitors off trail to multiple sheltered camps. CAS has conducted 50 years of research in the District, including the excavation of several sites, repatriation, and ongoing research.

 

To join, please add a ticket for this tour when you register online so we can plan accordingly. Tours will be $10 per person. The tour is limited to the first 30 people who sign up. Bring field attire, including long sleeves, long pants, boots, and a small pack.

 

ERO Resources is sponsoring this tour and will provide transportation from the Lakewood/Denver West ERO Office leaving at 9:00 am and returning at 1:00 pm. If you plan to meet there on your own, please arrive at the Swallow Trail Parking Lot before 9:30 am.

Buffalo Bill Museum -- Sunday, March 29, 9:30 am - 12 pm
$10

Join us for a visit to the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave on Lookout Mountain overlooking Golden–including a special behind-the-scenes tour of the museum! Learn about William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody and his Wild West shows performing from the late 1870s to the 1910s throughout the US.

 

This is an ADA accessible tour. Please add a ticket for this tour when you register online so we can plan accordingly. Tours will be $10 per person. The tour includes a self-guided experience through the main exhibits and a behind-the-scenes look led by Jacqui Ainlay-Conley, museum director. The tour is limited to the first 40 people who sign up.

 

Transportation is not provided. If you secure a spot with this tour, please meet at the museum at 9:30 am.

Sponsorship -- Mount Blue Sky
$1,500

Your support includes an optional vendor table at the conference, three conference registrations, select CCPA merchandise, and your name/logo on CCPA social media and conference material.

 

Sponsorship -- Lookout Mountain
$1,000

Your support includes three conference registrations, select CCPA merchandise, and your name/logo on CCPA social media and conference material.

Sponsorship -- Table Mountain
$750

Your support includes two conference registrations, select CCPA merchandise, and your name/logo on CCPA social media and conference material.

Sponsorship -- Magic Mountain
$500

Your support includes one conference registration, select CCPA merchandise, and your name/logo on CCPA social media and conference material.

Sponsorship -- Clear Creek
$250

Your support includes select CCPA merchandise and your name/logo on CCPA social media and conference material.

Sponsorship -- Camp George West
$150

Your support includes your name/logo on CCPA social media and conference material.

Sponsorship -- Tour
$200

The Tour Sponsorship provides direct support for the conference’s hosted field trip, site visit, or experiential outing, offering attendees a unique opportunity to engage with the local landscape, projects, or resources that define the region. This sponsorship helps offset transportation, logistics, and coordination costs while enhancing the overall conference experience.


As a Tour Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as a key supporter of this hands-on learning opportunity. Sponsorship recognition may include acknowledgment in conference materials, on-site signage during the trip, and verbal recognition at the event. This is an excellent opportunity to align your organization with experiential learning, professional development, and meaningful engagement beyond the conference venue.

Marketing & Advertisements
$350

If you would like to advertise your company or services in the conference material, please select this option on the conference registration page. If you would like marketing materials to be printed and distributed in conference packets, please email the materials to Alexus Singletary-Kelly ([email protected]). Sponsors and advertisers must provide logos in high resolution (300 ppi or greater at print size) and at screen resolution (72 ppi) for the website.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!