2026 CCPA Conference - Golden

Hosted by
About this event
This price expires at 5:00 PM on 3/6/2026. Member tickets after that time will require a late/on-site registration ticket. Zeffy platform will close sales after March 25. All registrations after March 23 will be in-person at the conference.
This price expires at 5:00 PM on 3/6/2026. Zeffy platform will close sales after March 23. All registrations after March 23 will be in-person at the conference.
Zeffy platform will close sales after March 23. All registrations after March 23 will be in-person at the conference.
Zeffy platform will close sales after March 23. All registrations after March 23 will be in-person at the conference.
Catered by Tocabe
Join us for a guided walking tour of Camp George West Historic District to explore Colorado’s only permanent Army National Guard training facility—established in 1903! This tour offers a rare opportunity to visit infrastructure within the grounds of the National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR).
The tour will be led by Katy Schneider, a Geospatial Data Scientist with NLR and CCPA treasurer, in partnership with Leslie Moore, ERO Resources Corporation’s Architectural Historian from 2:00 to 4:30 pm on Thursday, March 26.
NOTE: a valid ID (passport/Green Card for non-citizens) will need to be submitted at least 1-week prior to the tour to pre-register with NREL. The tour is free of charge, however, the is limited to the first 20 people. Transportation is not provided. If you secure a spot with this tour, meet at the NLR East Gate public parking lot at 2:00 pm
Please join Cyndal Groskopf for a guided tour of the location of the Industrial School for Boys from 3:00 to 4:30 pm on Thursday, March 26. Established in 1881, the military-style school aimed to “re-educate” boys convicted of crimes. After conducting ground-penetrating radar on the premises, Cyndal identified unmapped buildings and used the results to assess the built-environment relationships with this late-19th and early 20th century state institution.
The site is along the perimeter of the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center, and only a 5-minute drive from the Early Bird Reception at Rock Rest Lodge. Please add a ticket for this tour when you register online. Tours will be $10 per person and will be limited to the first 10 people.
Transportation is not provided. If you secure a spot with this tour, please meet at this parking lot outside the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center at 3:00 pm.
Ken-Caryl South Valley Archaeological District Walking Tour
Discover Ken-Caryl’s South Valley where thousands of years of human history—spanning the Late Paleo-Indian to Early Ceramic periods—come together in one extraordinary archaeological landscape.
Colorado Archaeological Society’s (CAS) Jeannie Mobley-Tanaka and Jefferson County Parks & Open Space Archaeologist, Talle Hogrefe, will lead a 3-hour tour (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) of the District taking visitors off trail to multiple sheltered camps. CAS has conducted 50 years of research in the District, including the excavation of several sites, repatriation, and ongoing research.
To join, please add a ticket for this tour when you register online so we can plan accordingly. Tours will be $10 per person. The tour is limited to the first 30 people who sign up. Bring field attire, including long sleeves, long pants, boots, and a small pack.
ERO Resources is sponsoring this tour and will provide transportation from the Lakewood/Denver West ERO Office leaving at 9:00 am and returning at 1:00 pm. If you plan to meet there on your own, please arrive at the Swallow Trail Parking Lot before 9:30 am.
Join us for a visit to the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave on Lookout Mountain overlooking Golden–including a special behind-the-scenes tour of the museum! Learn about William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody and his Wild West shows performing from the late 1870s to the 1910s throughout the US.
This is an ADA accessible tour. Please add a ticket for this tour when you register online so we can plan accordingly. Tours will be $10 per person. The tour includes a self-guided experience through the main exhibits and a behind-the-scenes look led by Jacqui Ainlay-Conley, museum director. The tour is limited to the first 40 people who sign up.
Transportation is not provided. If you secure a spot with this tour, please meet at the museum at 9:30 am.
Your support includes an optional vendor table at the conference, three conference registrations, select CCPA merchandise, and your name/logo on CCPA social media and conference material.
Your support includes three conference registrations, select CCPA merchandise, and your name/logo on CCPA social media and conference material.
Your support includes two conference registrations, select CCPA merchandise, and your name/logo on CCPA social media and conference material.
Your support includes one conference registration, select CCPA merchandise, and your name/logo on CCPA social media and conference material.
Your support includes select CCPA merchandise and your name/logo on CCPA social media and conference material.
Your support includes your name/logo on CCPA social media and conference material.
The Tour Sponsorship provides direct support for the conference’s hosted field trip, site visit, or experiential outing, offering attendees a unique opportunity to engage with the local landscape, projects, or resources that define the region. This sponsorship helps offset transportation, logistics, and coordination costs while enhancing the overall conference experience.
As a Tour Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as a key supporter of this hands-on learning opportunity. Sponsorship recognition may include acknowledgment in conference materials, on-site signage during the trip, and verbal recognition at the event. This is an excellent opportunity to align your organization with experiential learning, professional development, and meaningful engagement beyond the conference venue.
If you would like to advertise your company or services in the conference material, please select this option on the conference registration page. If you would like marketing materials to be printed and distributed in conference packets, please email the materials to Alexus Singletary-Kelly ([email protected]). Sponsors and advertisers must provide logos in high resolution (300 ppi or greater at print size) and at screen resolution (72 ppi) for the website.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!