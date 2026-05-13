Clarenceville Education Foundation

Hosted by

Clarenceville Education Foundation

About this event

2026 CEF GOLF OUTING (9TH ANNUAL)

20500 Newburgh Rd

Livonia, MI 48152, USA

Golfer-Foursome (Early Bird until 8/15/25)
$500
Available until Aug 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This registers a foursome of golfers at a discounted rate. NOTE: Early Bird price until 8/15/2026 (price increases to $500 after this date).

BUNDLE - Individual Golfer AND Hole Sign Sponsorship
$250

Please use this item if you are registering as an individual golfer and are purchasing a hole sign sponsorship.

Individual Golfer
$125

Please use this item if you are registering as an individual golfer.

BUNDLE - FOURSOME Golfers AND Hole Sign Sponsorship
$600

Please use this item if you are registering as an individual golfer and are purchasing a hole sign sponsorship.

BUNDLE - Hole Sign Sponsorship (Only if paid golf too)
$125

Please use this item if you are registering as a golfer foursome and are purchasing a hole sign sponsorship.

Hole Sign Sponsor
$125

Sponsor Logo on Sign Prominently displayed at one of the Holes on the course | Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag.

Event Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Banner to be displayed during event Registration | Custom Event golf balls with your Company logo | 2 Foursomes for golf | Speaking opportunity at dinner/awards portion of event | Any company supplied literature can be provided in outing gift bag | Tee sponsorship on both front and back nine of course.

Dinner Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Banner to be displayed during dinner/awards presentation | 1 Foursome for golf | Speaking opportunity at dinner/awards portion of event | Recognition on promotional material at tables | Tee sponsorship on both front and back nine of course.

Longest Drive Sponsor
$500

Large sign with Company logo displayed at Tee Box | Recognition at dinner/awards portion of event

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500

Sponsor a Closest to the Pin contest | Signage at the closest to the Pin hole | One Hole Sign Sponsorship |
Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials | Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag | Opportunity to reserve Closest to the Pin Sponsorship for next year.

Bottle Bonanza Putting Contest - Gold Sponsor
$400

Listing in the program

Mentioned at the awards banquet | Sign at putting contest | Sign will be moved to course following contest.

Bottle Bonanza Putting Contest - Silver Sponsor
$80

Listing in the program | Mentioned at the awards banquet.

OPTIONAL CONTEST - MEN's Closest to the Pin
$15

Enter this contest for a chance to win men's closest to the pin on 2 separate holes (25% of total pot will be paid out to the 2 winners). | NOTE: Only add ONE of these for each golfer you are registering.

OPTIONAL CONTEST - WOMEN's Closest to the Pin
$15

Enter this contest for a chance to win men's closest to the pin on 2 separate holes (25% of total pot will be paid out to the 2 winners). | NOTE: Only add ONE of these for each golfer you are registering.

OPTIONAL ADD-ON - MULLIGAN RESCUE CARD
$10

Looking to lower your score?! Buy this card to give you 4 extra shots during your round.

1 Extra Drive
2 Extra 2nd Shot
3 Extra Chip
4 Extra Putt

OPTIONAL CONTEST - MEN's Longest Drive
$5

Enter this contest for a chance to win men's longest drive (50% of total pot will be paid out to the winner). | NOTE: Only add ONE of these for each golfer you are registering.

OPTIONAL CONTEST - WOMEN's Longest Drive
$5

Enter this contest for a chance to win men's longest drive (100% of total pot will be paid out to the winner). | NOTE: Only add ONE of these for each golfer you are registerin

CORPORATE DONATION
$500

Corporate Donation / Sponsorship

50% of Dinner Sponsorship
$1,250

50% of this Sponsorship.

Banner to be displayed during dinner/awards presentation | 1 Foursome for golf | Speaking opportunity at dinner/awards portion of event | Recognition on promotional material at tables | Tee sponsorship on both front and back nine of course.

Add a donation for Clarenceville Education Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!