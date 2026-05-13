2026 CEF GOLF OUTING (9TH ANNUAL)

Hosted by
About this event
This registers a foursome of golfers at a discounted rate. NOTE: Early Bird price until 8/15/2026 (price increases to $500 after this date).
Please use this item if you are registering as an individual golfer and are purchasing a hole sign sponsorship.
Please use this item if you are registering as an individual golfer.
Please use this item if you are registering as an individual golfer and are purchasing a hole sign sponsorship.
Please use this item if you are registering as a golfer foursome and are purchasing a hole sign sponsorship.
Sponsor Logo on Sign Prominently displayed at one of the Holes on the course | Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag.
Banner to be displayed during event Registration | Custom Event golf balls with your Company logo | 2 Foursomes for golf | Speaking opportunity at dinner/awards portion of event | Any company supplied literature can be provided in outing gift bag | Tee sponsorship on both front and back nine of course.
Banner to be displayed during dinner/awards presentation | 1 Foursome for golf | Speaking opportunity at dinner/awards portion of event | Recognition on promotional material at tables | Tee sponsorship on both front and back nine of course.
Large sign with Company logo displayed at Tee Box | Recognition at dinner/awards portion of event
Sponsor a Closest to the Pin contest | Signage at the closest to the Pin hole | One Hole Sign Sponsorship |
Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials | Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag | Opportunity to reserve Closest to the Pin Sponsorship for next year.
Listing in the program
Mentioned at the awards banquet | Sign at putting contest | Sign will be moved to course following contest.
Listing in the program | Mentioned at the awards banquet.
Enter this contest for a chance to win men's closest to the pin on 2 separate holes (25% of total pot will be paid out to the 2 winners). | NOTE: Only add ONE of these for each golfer you are registering.
Enter this contest for a chance to win men's closest to the pin on 2 separate holes (25% of total pot will be paid out to the 2 winners). | NOTE: Only add ONE of these for each golfer you are registering.
Looking to lower your score?! Buy this card to give you 4 extra shots during your round.
1 Extra Drive
2 Extra 2nd Shot
3 Extra Chip
4 Extra Putt
Enter this contest for a chance to win men's longest drive (50% of total pot will be paid out to the winner). | NOTE: Only add ONE of these for each golfer you are registering.
Enter this contest for a chance to win men's longest drive (100% of total pot will be paid out to the winner). | NOTE: Only add ONE of these for each golfer you are registerin
Corporate Donation / Sponsorship
50% of this Sponsorship.
Banner to be displayed during dinner/awards presentation | 1 Foursome for golf | Speaking opportunity at dinner/awards portion of event | Recognition on promotional material at tables | Tee sponsorship on both front and back nine of course.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!