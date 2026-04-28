2026 CEHS Summer Ball

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About this event
Includes game shirt, warm up/practice shirt, hat, tournament and/or umpire fees, practices and workouts.
If you are paying by cash or check, please enter $0 in this section, fill out all info in this form and submit. Send payment with your player to turn into Coach or Board member. If you are paying a partial amount, enter it here, fill out all info in this form and submit. **Unless prior arrangements are made with Board, full amount of $75 must be received by June 1st to complete registration.**
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