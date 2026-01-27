2026 CEJC Banquet Raffle

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Redeemable for a 50-minute massage or facial at Hand Stone. Treat yourself to a relaxing, professional spa experience designed to melt stress, refresh your skin, and leave you feeling renewed. One lucky winner gets the ultimate self-care moment!
Donated by Hand and Stone
Valued at $110
Win a $50 gift card to Prime 17 Steakhouse, perfect for enjoying a delicious meal or treating yourself to a great night out.
Celebrate the Charleston Stingrays Hockey team with four (4) tickets to a 2025-2026 regular season home game!
Note: Expires April 1st, 2026. You must redeem your voucher 72 hours before intended game date. Email Sara Shamlin at [email protected] and include a picture of your certificate, your mobile number, and the date you would like your tickets redeemed.
Valued at $170
Donated by South Carolina Stingrays Hockey
Start your morning with a fresh cup of CCE coffee. Whether you prefer french press, espresso, a full pot or k-cups, this basket has something for everyone.
Donated by Charleston Coffee Exchange.
Valued at $70.
Bring the party wherever you go with this crowd-pleasing basket packed with hors d’oeuvres favorites. Overflowing with a tantalizing assortment of zesty pickles, luscious jams, and artisan breads, it’s a ready-to-serve spread that turns any gathering into a celebration. Bold flavors, irresistible variety—everything you need to wow your guests in one delicious bundle.
Donated by ECPI. Valued at $135.
Indulge in the ultimate cozy escape with this beautifully curated self-care collection designed to soothe, relax, and delight.Treat yourself to a cozy night in for a stress-relieving reset or well-deserved quiet time. Includes a fluffy white robe, ceramic mug with tea diffuser, hibiscus ginger tea, two soothing candles, refreshing shower fizzes, and decadent chocolates.Everything you need to relax, unwind, and enjoy a little well-deserved pampering.
Valued at $80.
Donated by SWE Lowcountry Chapter
Enjoy their freshly brewed coffee and delectable pastries or savor their delicious breakfast and lunch choices at Paradiso, featuring an array of breakfast dishes and mouthwatering appetizers, salads & sandwiches for all to enjoy. Donated by the Market @ Paradiso. Valued at $50.
Dive into tropical paradise at Paradiso. This includes Day Pass access to Paradiso for up to 10 people, a private Cabana, and 2 complimentary bottles of Rose. Donated by Paradiso. Valued at $750.
16” x 20” brushed aluminum frame with glass exploring the most drastic topography (underwater) of our region. Donated by Score & Burn. Valued at $280.
Apple AirPods 4 and Apple AirTag with Keychain. Donated by Society of American Military Engineers. Valued at $150.
Enjoy a relaxing pedicure with a complimentary giftcard from Stella Nails.
Valued at $39 dollars
Donated by Stella Nails
Partake in lovely Italian wines!
Donated by IEEE
Valued at $200
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