2026 CEJC Banquet Raffle





Indulge in the ultimate cozy escape with this beautifully curated self-care collection designed to soothe, relax, and delight.Treat yourself to a cozy night in for a stress-relieving reset or well-deserved quiet time. Includes a fluffy white robe, ceramic mug with tea diffuser, hibiscus ginger tea, two soothing candles, refreshing shower fizzes, and decadent chocolates.Everything you need to relax, unwind, and enjoy a little well-deserved pampering.

Valued at $80.

Donated by SWE Lowcountry Chapter



