Charleston Engineers Joint Council

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Charleston Engineers Joint Council

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2026 CEJC Banquet Raffle

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$

Peak Relaxation
$1

Redeemable for a 50-minute massage or facial at Hand Stone. Treat yourself to a relaxing, professional spa experience designed to melt stress, refresh your skin, and leave you feeling renewed. One lucky winner gets the ultimate self-care moment!

Donated by Hand and Stone

Valued at $110

Dinner is On Me!
$1

Win a $50 gift card to Prime 17 Steakhouse, perfect for enjoying a delicious meal or treating yourself to a great night out.

Game Day!
$1

Celebrate the Charleston Stingrays Hockey team with four (4) tickets to a 2025-2026 regular season home game!


Note: Expires April 1st, 2026. You must redeem your voucher 72 hours before intended game date. Email Sara Shamlin at [email protected] and include a picture of your certificate, your mobile number, and the date you would like your tickets redeemed.


Valued at $170

Donated by South Carolina Stingrays Hockey

But First, Coffee Basket
$1

Start your morning with a fresh cup of CCE coffee. Whether you prefer french press, espresso, a full pot or k-cups, this basket has something for everyone.
Donated by Charleston Coffee Exchange.
Valued at $70.

Heavy on the Hors d’Oeuvres Basket
$1

Bring the party wherever you go with this crowd-pleasing basket packed with hors d’oeuvres favorites. Overflowing with a tantalizing assortment of zesty pickles, luscious jams, and artisan breads, it’s a ready-to-serve spread that turns any gathering into a celebration. Bold flavors, irresistible variety—everything you need to wow your guests in one delicious bundle.

Donated by ECPI. Valued at $135.

Self Care Basket
$1


Indulge in the ultimate cozy escape with this beautifully curated self-care collection designed to soothe, relax, and delight.Treat yourself to a cozy night in for a stress-relieving reset or well-deserved quiet time. Includes a fluffy white robe, ceramic mug with tea diffuser, hibiscus ginger tea, two soothing candles, refreshing shower fizzes, and decadent chocolates.Everything you need to relax, unwind, and enjoy a little well-deserved pampering.
Valued at $80.

Donated by SWE Lowcountry Chapter


Gift Card to the Market @ Paradiso
$1

Enjoy their freshly brewed coffee and delectable pastries or savor their delicious breakfast and lunch choices at Paradiso, featuring an array of breakfast dishes and mouthwatering appetizers, salads & sandwiches for all to enjoy. Donated by the Market @ Paradiso. Valued at $50.

Cabana Experience @ Paradiso
$1

Dive into tropical paradise at Paradiso. This includes Day Pass access to Paradiso for up to 10 people, a private Cabana, and 2 complimentary bottles of Rose. Donated by Paradiso. Valued at $750.

Charleston Nautical Map
$1

16” x 20” brushed aluminum frame with glass exploring the most drastic topography (underwater) of our region. Donated by Score & Burn. Valued at $280.

Apple AirPods 4 and Apple AirTag
$1

Apple AirPods 4 and Apple AirTag with Keychain. Donated by Society of American Military Engineers. Valued at $150.

Complimentary Pedicure
$1

Enjoy a relaxing pedicure with a complimentary giftcard from Stella Nails.

Valued at $39 dollars

Donated by Stella Nails

Bubbly Basket
$1

Partake in lovely Italian wines!


Donated by IEEE


Valued at $200

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