Celebrate Holliston Inc

Hosted by

Celebrate Holliston Inc

About this event

2026 Celebrate Holliston Field Day Booth

Damigella Field

323 Woodland Street, Holliston

Regular Booth - For Profit
$75

10X10 booth that does not require electricity

Non-Profit Booth - Fundraising
$55

This includes any non-profit or benevolent group using their booth at Celebrate Holliston to fundraise. Does not have access to electricity.

Non-Profit - Not Fundraising
$35

This includes any non-profit or benevolent group using their booth at Celebrate Holliston to build awareness for their group/cause but not fundraise. Does not have access to electricity.

High School Group
$20

Any high school group looking to be considered for a SPONSORED booth, please feel free to email and explain your needs. NO ELECTRICITY INCLUDED.

Town Committee / Department
$1

** USE DISCOUNT CODE HOLLISTONCELEBRATES **

Electrical ADD ON
$25

Limited electricity available. Please indicate draw needed.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!