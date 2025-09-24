2026 Celebrate Holliston Field Day Booth

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About this event
323 Woodland Street, Holliston
10X10 booth that does not require electricity
This includes any non-profit or benevolent group using their booth at Celebrate Holliston to fundraise. Does not have access to electricity.
This includes any non-profit or benevolent group using their booth at Celebrate Holliston to build awareness for their group/cause but not fundraise. Does not have access to electricity.
Any high school group looking to be considered for a SPONSORED booth, please feel free to email and explain your needs. NO ELECTRICITY INCLUDED.
** USE DISCOUNT CODE HOLLISTONCELEBRATES **
Limited electricity available. Please indicate draw needed.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!