If Given A Chance

If Given A Chance

About this event

2026 Celebrate our Stars Sponsorship

2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy

Napa, CA 94558, USA

Dream Sponsors
$25,000

-Reserved seating for a table of 10

-Sponsorship of the Celebrate Our Stars student table

-Special thanks from the stage during the event

-Local and social media coverage

-Your name and company logo on our website

-Champagne toast for the table!


Contact Marisa Binder: [email protected]

Hope Sponsor
$10,000

-Reserved seating for a table of 8

-Recognition and signage at the event

-Local and social media coverage

-Your name and company logo on our website

-Champagne toast for the table!


Contact Marisa Binder: [email protected]

Inspire Sponsor
$5,000

-Reserved seating for a table of 6

-Recognition and signage at the event

-Local and social media coverage

-Your name and company logo on our website

Grace Sponsor
$2,500

-Reserved seating for 4

-Recognition and signage at the event

-Local and social media coverage

-Your name and company logo on our website

Friendship Sponsor
$1,000

-Reserved seating for 2

-Recognition and signage at the event

-Local and social media coverage

-Your name and company logo on our website

Promise Sponsor
$500

-Recognition and signage at the event

-Local and social media coverage

-Your name and company logo on our website

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!