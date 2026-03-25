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2026 Celebrating Together Silent Auction

Not-So "Brilliantly Boring": Scott Dixon Race Fan Bundle item
Not-So "Brilliantly Boring": Scott Dixon Race Fan Bundle
$250

Starting bid

Driv(ing lovers)ers, start your engines!


The longest-tenured driver in Chip Ganassi Racing Teams' (CGRT) history and a six-time IndyCar Series champion, 2026 marks Scott Dixon's 25th year racing for CGRT. With 59 victories, he is the "winningest" active IndyCar Series driver, and is ranked second on the all-time IndyCar win list. Don't miss this "mint on card" opportunity to own an autographed collectibles bundle that would make any racing fan "get carried away" including:

  • an autographed GREENLiGHT collectibles 1:18 Die-cast #9, Scott Dixon replica car;
  • a GREENLiGHT collectibles 1:64 Limited Edition Die-Cast Metal Chassis #9 car w/trading card;
  • two (2) Scott Dixon-autographed, orange PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing ballcaps; and
  • one (1) "Boring doesn't get carried away." orange, PNC Bank slogan totebag.


Courtesy of: Angie Carducci | FMV: $280

"Everything's Coming Up Roses": Scratchie Lovers' Collection item
"Everything's Coming Up Roses": Scratchie Lovers' Collection
$250

Starting bid

"Life's a gamble", or so the naysayers, say. The question is, are you willing to take your chances? Ever the optimists, we think "everything's coming up roses" in the future for those who dare to be bold!

Claim your (possible) fortune, and "keep on scratchin!" with this abundant collection of scratchies including:

  • One (1) "$100 BLOWOUT" Scratchcard;
  • Three (3) "$50, $100, OR $500" Scratchcards;
  • Three (3) "$10,000 A Month For Life" Scratchcards;
  • Three (3) "$20,000 A Month for Life" Scratchcards;
  • Three (3) "Lady Luck" ($500,000) Scratchcards;
  • One (1) "$500,000 A Year For Life" Scratchcard;
  • One (1) "JACKPOT" ($1,000,000) Scratchcard;
  • One (1) "Millionaire loading..." ($1,000,000) Scratchcard;
  • One (1) "$160 Million Cash Blowout" Scratchcard;
  • One (1) "$3,000,000 Golden Ticket" Scratchcard; and
  • One (1) "5,000,000 Lion's Share" Scratchcard.

Courtesy of: Trying Together | FMV: $280

"On the Rocks, But In High-End Spirits": Imbiber Bundle item
"On the Rocks, But In High-End Spirits": Imbiber Bundle
$250

Starting bid

Do you like your whiskey neat, or on the rocks?...Do you drink "it" (champagne) when you're happy, and drink it when you're sad like Lily Bollinger?... o, Te gustaria hacer una cata de tequila? (or, Would you like to do a tequila tasting?)...then this is the bundle for you!


Sip and be still, celebrate life, take your best shot, or all of the above (and MORE!) with this sophisticated collection of high-end spirits including:

  • Willett Pot Still Reserve: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey | 47% ABV/94 Proof | 750mL;
  • Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Limited Edition Champagne | 12%/24 Proof ABV | 750mL;
  • Casa Dragones Sipping Tequila Gift Set (Blanco, Resposado, & Anejo) | 40% ABV/80 Proof | 3 x 375mL;
  • ON THE ROCKS: Limited Release - Passion Fruit Margarita (Hornitos Blanco Tequila & Triple Sec) | 20% ABV/40 Proof | 375mL;
  • ON THE ROCKS: Lemon Drop Martini (Effen Vodka & Elderflower Liqueur) | 20% ABV/40 Proof | 375mL;
  • ON THE ROCKS: Blue Hawaiian (Cruzan Rum & Blue Curacao Liqueur) | 20% ABV/40 Proof | 375mL; and several minis including:
  • Belvedere Vodka, Hennessy Cognac, Disaronno, Il Tramonto Limoncello, and Hendrick's Gin.

Courtesy of: Trying Together | FMV: $300

"Foodie Frenzy": Cocktails & Cuisine Bundle item
"Foodie Frenzy": Cocktails & Cuisine Bundle item
"Foodie Frenzy": Cocktails & Cuisine Bundle item
"Foodie Frenzy": Cocktails & Cuisine Bundle
$250

Starting bid

Are you a self-appointed foodie? Do you know all the hottest spots to eat and drink at before your friends? Keep your culinary title as you drink and taste your way through the eastern part of Pittsburgh!


Your tastebuds will be grateful when you visit the following locales for food and libations with this incredible bundle including gift cards for:

  • Goodlander Cocktail Brewery (Larimer) - $50;
  • Solera Wine Co. (Lawrenceville) - $50;
  • Umami (Lawrenceville) - $100;
  • The Vandal (Lawrenceville) - $100; and
  • Lilith (Shadyside) - $50.

Courtesy of: Anna Adams-Sarthou + Goodlander Cocktail Brewery + Solera Wine Co. + Umami + The Vandal + Lilith | FMV: $350

"Peel slowly and see.": Wine, Dine, & Warhol item
"Peel slowly and see.": Wine, Dine, & Warhol item
"Peel slowly and see.": Wine, Dine, & Warhol
$250

Starting bid

Take your time and explore all the Warhol Museum has to offer followed by a "slow dining" experience in the Wine Room at Bar Marco.


Savor the possibilities, and keep it internationally renowned AND local as you enjoy:

  • a "Banana" tote bag;
  • the KAWS+Warhol exhibit catalog;
  • stickers; and
  • six (6) admission passes from Warhol Museum; and
  • a five course Chef's Tasting Menu paired with wine for two (2) in the Wine Room at Bar Marco.

Courtesy of: Anne Adams-Sarthou + Warhol Museum + Bar Marco | FMV: $410

"Lights, Curtains, Action!": Broadway In-Style Bundle item
"Lights, Curtains, Action!": Broadway In-Style Bundle item
"Lights, Curtains, Action!": Broadway In-Style Bundle item
"Lights, Curtains, Action!": Broadway In-Style Bundle
$250

Starting bid

Do you love musicals and all things Broadway?


Visit the Museum of Broadway (New York, NY) in style while you park "like a boss" at Pittsburgh International Airport and get seen in "vibrant, high-quality fashion jewelry" necklaces from Kendra Scott!


Be in-style with this bundle including:

  • a one (1) week parking pass for the Executive Lot at Pittsburgh International Airport;
  • two (2) tickets for the Museum of Broadway in New York; and
  • the Elisa Gift Set of two (2) necklaces - silver and Mother of Pearl.

Courtesy of: Allegheny County Airport Authority + Kendra Scott + Museum of Broadway | FMV: $518

"Color Outside the Lines": Family Learning Experience item
"Color Outside the Lines": Family Learning Experience item
"Color Outside the Lines": Family Learning Experience item
"Color Outside the Lines": Family Learning Experience
$300

Starting bid

Want to expose your family to new learning experiences?


"Color outside the lines" with these opportunities that are good for all-ages including:

  • $500 in gift cards for Half Price Books;
  • two (2) passes to the Crayola Experience (Easton, PA); and
  • four (4) passes to Iron Mills Farmstead.

Courtesy of: Half Price Books + Crayola + Iron Mills Farmstead | FMV: $704

"Cam, D.K., and Paul Walk Into A Bar...": Yinzer Bundle item
"Cam, D.K., and Paul Walk Into A Bar...": Yinzer Bundle item
"Cam, D.K., and Paul Walk Into A Bar...": Yinzer Bundle item
"Cam, D.K., and Paul Walk Into A Bar...": Yinzer Bundle
$300

Starting bid

What do a: "2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year" defensive tackle, a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, and the "2025 National League Cy Young Award" winner and pitcher have in common?...they play for the "City of Champions" of course!


Be the #1 fan with this yinzer bundle including:

  • a signed, framed lithograph from Cam Heyward;
  • a signed, D.K. Metcalf game jersey;
  • a Paul Skenes Bobblehead w/card; and
  • one (1) voucher for four (4) lower level tickets to a Pirates game during the 2026 season.

Courtesy of: Angie Carducci & Pittsburgh Steelers | FMV: $710

"A Whole-In-One Get-Away": Golfer's Fantasy Package item
"A Whole-In-One Get-Away": Golfer's Fantasy Package item
"A Whole-In-One Get-Away": Golfer's Fantasy Package item
"A Whole-In-One Get-Away": Golfer's Fantasy Package
$300

Starting bid

Make a weekend of it and experience "olde world charm" paired with several rounds of golf at the Upper Course at Peek'n Peak Resort in Clymer, New York!


A golfer's fantasy, this package includes:

  • one (1) overnight getaway at Peek'n Peak Resort; and
  • one (1) 18-hole golf game with an electric cart for up to four (4) guests

Courtesy of: Scott Enterprises | FMV: $719

"Culture In Action": Pittsburgh ICONS Access Package item
"Culture In Action": Pittsburgh ICONS Access Package item
"Culture In Action": Pittsburgh ICONS Access Package item
"Culture In Action": Pittsburgh ICONS Access Package
$300

Starting bid

Explore several cultural landmarks and institutions in Pittsburgh with this generous icon access package including:

  • a "Penguins Encounter" for two (2) at The National Aviary;
  • two (2) admission passes to Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Garden;
  • a $200 ticket voucher from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust; and
  • two (2) 2026-2027 Quantum Theatre season passes.

Courtesy of: The National Aviary + Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Garden + Pittsburgh Cultural Trust + Quantum Theatre | FMV: $818

"Pitcher Perfect" Skenes: MLB Debut Patch Plexiglass item
"Pitcher Perfect" Skenes: MLB Debut Patch Plexiglass
$650

Starting bid

Take home a unique replica of the TOPPS Certified Autograph Issue 2024 Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch Plexiglass wall-hanging (24.5 x 17.5) from one of the league's fastest rising stars and 2025 National League Cy Young Awardee!


This is a historic opportunity to show off this specialized item at your residence or business, and a wonderful conversation starter.


Courtesy of: C&G Strategies | FMV: $1,250

"Chasing Greatness": Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt Helmet item
"Chasing Greatness": Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt Helmet
$650

Starting bid

Take home game-worn equipment from one of the most dominant players in NFL history by bidding on this autographed helmet from Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, T.J. Watt!

Courtesy of: Angie Carducci | FMV: $1,300

It's Giving "Beast Mode": Brawn & Brain Gains Package item
It's Giving "Beast Mode": Brawn & Brain Gains Package item
It's Giving "Beast Mode": Brawn & Brain Gains Package item
It's Giving "Beast Mode": Brawn & Brain Gains Package
$650

Starting bid

Looking to sharpen your brain, and physique this year?


You're not delulu! You can test your acumen, agility, and endurance in "beast mode" with this package including:

  • one (1) voucher for a "twosome" at 3 Lakes Golf Course;
  • one (1) PuttAIM laser putting aid;
  • a certificate for two (2) hours of Trackman rental (Arnold Palmer Learning Center); and
  • a certificate for one (1) "Foursome" with a pull cart or Tempo Walk unit from Bob O'Connor Golf Course at Schenley Park;
  • two (2) tickets for Escape Room Pittsburgh; and
  • one (1) 10-pass visit voucher for FA Climbing & Fitness.

Courtesy of: 3 Lakes Golf Course + Bob O'Connor Golf Course at Schenley Park + Escape Room Pittsburgh + FA Climbing & Fitness | FMV: $1,434

"Mashed Potatoes!": 2025 PNC Championship Golf Fan Package item
"Mashed Potatoes!": 2025 PNC Championship Golf Fan Package item
"Mashed Potatoes!": 2025 PNC Championship Golf Fan Package
$1,200

Starting bid

Don't miss out on this package of 2025 PNC Championship golf items including:

  • a navy-colored golf visor;
  • a black, white, and gray, Titan Deep Freeze, six-can golf cooler w/Koozie;
  • a black, player's towel;
  • a box of Titleist PRO V1 golf balls;
  • a medium-sized, black, duffel bag; and
  • a "one-of-a-kind" flag autographed by the entire Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) field.

Courtesy of: Angie Carducci | FMV: $2,250

Authentic Flavors of Tuscany in Cortona, Italy item
Authentic Flavors of Tuscany in Cortona, Italy item
Authentic Flavors of Tuscany in Cortona, Italy item
Authentic Flavors of Tuscany in Cortona, Italy
$2,700

Starting bid

This getaway for two (2) includes:

  • seven (7) days, six (6) nights accommodations in a one-bedroom apartment;
  • wine tasting of three (3) different Tuscan wines;
  • a cooking show with dinner and wine; and
  • one (1) mid-week maid service.

Sourced from: BlueTree Marketing | FMV: $1,750

Pirates v. Minnesota Twins | 5/31/26: PNC Park Luxury Suite item
Pirates v. Minnesota Twins | 5/31/26: PNC Park Luxury Suite item
Pirates v. Minnesota Twins | 5/31/26: PNC Park Luxury Suite item
Pirates v. Minnesota Twins | 5/31/26: PNC Park Luxury Suite
$3,750

Starting bid

Watch the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 1:35 p.m. with 14 of your closest family and friends with this PNC Park Luxury Suite package including:

  • 15 game tickets;
  • two (2) parking passes;
  • a base food and beverage order (beer and wine included, not hard alcohol); and
  • suite attendant gratuity.

All children 14 and under will take home a pack of Pirates trading cards that day, and can stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases.


The fully-renovated suites at PNC Park feature:

  • glass front refrigerators;
  • private restrooms;
  • 65” HD televisions;
  • USB charging stations; and
  • comfortable, modern seating arrangements that offer flexibility.

Bidders, please note:

  • For any game day purchases, winner MUST present a credit card to the attendant.
  • Winner will need to download the MLB Ballpark app to set-up an account, then receive an email with a link to the tickets. There are NO EXCEPTIONS to this mobile ticketing process.

Courtesy of: Highmark Health | FMV: $7,500

Stargazing Adventure item
Stargazing Adventure item
Stargazing Adventure item
Stargazing Adventure
$4,000

Starting bid

This family trip for up to five (5) includes:

  • four (4) days, three (3) nights accommodations at the Clear Sky Resort in a family sky dome with all room-related taxes;
  • one (1) $100 Mastercard gift card toward stargazing with telescopes;
  • complimentary amenities, including live music and nightly s’mores; and
  • FREE concierge reservation service.

Sourced from: BlueTree Marketing | FMV: $2,650

Sonoma Wine Trip item
Sonoma Wine Trip item
Sonoma Wine Trip item
Sonoma Wine Trip
$4,900

Starting bid

This trip for two (2) includes:

  • four (4) days, three (3) nights accommodations at your choice of either the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, or The Lodge at Sonoma Resort Autograph Collection in a king- or queen-bedded room with all room-related taxes;
  • two (2) unique winery experiences; and
  • FREE concierge reservation service

Sourced from: BlueTree Marketing | FMV: $3,260

NHL Winter Classic Showdown item
NHL Winter Classic Showdown item
NHL Winter Classic Showdown
$5,750

Starting bid

This experience for two (2) includes:

  • three (3) days, two (2) nights deluxe accommodations for two;
  • two (2) reserved lower level tickets to the 2027 OR 2028 Winter Classic Hockey Game on January 1;
  • full American breakfast daily;
  • expert travel and concierge services; and
  • all taxes and service charges.

Sourced from: BlueTree Marketing | FMV: $3,750

NYC Thanksgiving Day Experience - 100th Anniversary item
NYC Thanksgiving Day Experience - 100th Anniversary item
NYC Thanksgiving Day Experience - 100th Anniversary item
NYC Thanksgiving Day Experience - 100th Anniversary
$6,500

Starting bid

This day trip for two includes:

  • abundant brunch with bottomless brunch cocktails at a renowned NYC steakhouse, just 100 feet from the parade route;
  • in/out secure access throughout the event;
  • family-friendly entertainment and televisions to watch from inside;
  • a photographer to capture your memories;
  • freedom to watch the parade from outside or head closer to the floats and balloons, with the option to come and go as you like;
  • tickets to the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, featuring the world-famous Rockettes;
  • two-hour guided tour with up-close viewing of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree from Center Plaza (normally closed to the public);
  • champagne toast and VIP access to Skylift and The Beam Experience at Top of the Rock;
  • A visit to one of Rockefeller Center's hidden rooftop gardens, as part of the VIP experience; and
  • FREE concierge reservation service.

Sourced from: BlueTree Marketing | FMV: $4,200

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