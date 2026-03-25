2026 Celebrating Together Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Driv(ing lovers)ers, start your engines!
The longest-tenured driver in Chip Ganassi Racing Teams' (CGRT) history and a six-time IndyCar Series champion, 2026 marks Scott Dixon's 25th year racing for CGRT. With 59 victories, he is the "winningest" active IndyCar Series driver, and is ranked second on the all-time IndyCar win list. Don't miss this "mint on card" opportunity to own an autographed collectibles bundle that would make any racing fan "get carried away" including:
Courtesy of: Angie Carducci | FMV: $280
Starting bid
"Life's a gamble", or so the naysayers, say. The question is, are you willing to take your chances? Ever the optimists, we think "everything's coming up roses" in the future for those who dare to be bold!
Claim your (possible) fortune, and "keep on scratchin!" with this abundant collection of scratchies including:
Courtesy of: Trying Together | FMV: $280
Starting bid
Do you like your whiskey neat, or on the rocks?...Do you drink "it" (champagne) when you're happy, and drink it when you're sad like Lily Bollinger?... o, Te gustaria hacer una cata de tequila? (or, Would you like to do a tequila tasting?)...then this is the bundle for you!
Sip and be still, celebrate life, take your best shot, or all of the above (and MORE!) with this sophisticated collection of high-end spirits including:
Courtesy of: Trying Together | FMV: $300
Starting bid
Are you a self-appointed foodie? Do you know all the hottest spots to eat and drink at before your friends? Keep your culinary title as you drink and taste your way through the eastern part of Pittsburgh!
Your tastebuds will be grateful when you visit the following locales for food and libations with this incredible bundle including gift cards for:
Courtesy of: Anna Adams-Sarthou + Goodlander Cocktail Brewery + Solera Wine Co. + Umami + The Vandal + Lilith | FMV: $350
Starting bid
Take your time and explore all the Warhol Museum has to offer followed by a "slow dining" experience in the Wine Room at Bar Marco.
Savor the possibilities, and keep it internationally renowned AND local as you enjoy:
Courtesy of: Anne Adams-Sarthou + Warhol Museum + Bar Marco | FMV: $410
Starting bid
Do you love musicals and all things Broadway?
Visit the Museum of Broadway (New York, NY) in style while you park "like a boss" at Pittsburgh International Airport and get seen in "vibrant, high-quality fashion jewelry" necklaces from Kendra Scott!
Be in-style with this bundle including:
Courtesy of: Allegheny County Airport Authority + Kendra Scott + Museum of Broadway | FMV: $518
Starting bid
Want to expose your family to new learning experiences?
"Color outside the lines" with these opportunities that are good for all-ages including:
Courtesy of: Half Price Books + Crayola + Iron Mills Farmstead | FMV: $704
Starting bid
What do a: "2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year" defensive tackle, a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, and the "2025 National League Cy Young Award" winner and pitcher have in common?...they play for the "City of Champions" of course!
Be the #1 fan with this yinzer bundle including:
Courtesy of: Angie Carducci & Pittsburgh Steelers | FMV: $710
Starting bid
Make a weekend of it and experience "olde world charm" paired with several rounds of golf at the Upper Course at Peek'n Peak Resort in Clymer, New York!
A golfer's fantasy, this package includes:
Courtesy of: Scott Enterprises | FMV: $719
Starting bid
Explore several cultural landmarks and institutions in Pittsburgh with this generous icon access package including:
Courtesy of: The National Aviary + Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Garden + Pittsburgh Cultural Trust + Quantum Theatre | FMV: $818
Starting bid
Take home a unique replica of the TOPPS Certified Autograph Issue 2024 Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch Plexiglass wall-hanging (24.5 x 17.5) from one of the league's fastest rising stars and 2025 National League Cy Young Awardee!
This is a historic opportunity to show off this specialized item at your residence or business, and a wonderful conversation starter.
Courtesy of: C&G Strategies | FMV: $1,250
Starting bid
Take home game-worn equipment from one of the most dominant players in NFL history by bidding on this autographed helmet from Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, T.J. Watt!
Courtesy of: Angie Carducci | FMV: $1,300
Starting bid
Looking to sharpen your brain, and physique this year?
You're not delulu! You can test your acumen, agility, and endurance in "beast mode" with this package including:
Courtesy of: 3 Lakes Golf Course + Bob O'Connor Golf Course at Schenley Park + Escape Room Pittsburgh + FA Climbing & Fitness | FMV: $1,434
Starting bid
Don't miss out on this package of 2025 PNC Championship golf items including:
Courtesy of: Angie Carducci | FMV: $2,250
Starting bid
This getaway for two (2) includes:
Sourced from: BlueTree Marketing | FMV: $1,750
Starting bid
Watch the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 1:35 p.m. with 14 of your closest family and friends with this PNC Park Luxury Suite package including:
All children 14 and under will take home a pack of Pirates trading cards that day, and can stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases.
The fully-renovated suites at PNC Park feature:
Bidders, please note:
Courtesy of: Highmark Health | FMV: $7,500
Starting bid
This family trip for up to five (5) includes:
Sourced from: BlueTree Marketing | FMV: $2,650
Starting bid
This trip for two (2) includes:
Sourced from: BlueTree Marketing | FMV: $3,260
Starting bid
This experience for two (2) includes:
Sourced from: BlueTree Marketing | FMV: $3,750
Starting bid
This day trip for two includes:
Sourced from: BlueTree Marketing | FMV: $4,200
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