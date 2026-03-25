2026 Celebrating Together Silent Auction

"Life's a gamble", or so the naysayers, say. The question is, are you willing to take your chances? Ever the optimists, we think "everything's coming up roses" in the future for those who dare to be bold!



Claim your (possible) fortune, and "keep on scratchin!" with this abundant collection of scratchies including:

One (1) "$100 BLOWOUT" Scratchcard;

Three (3) "$50, $100, OR $500" Scratchcards;

Three (3) "$10,000 A Month For Life" Scratchcards;

Three (3) "$20,000 A Month for Life" Scratchcards;

Three (3) "Lady Luck" ($500,000) Scratchcards;

One (1) "$500,000 A Year For Life" Scratchcard;

One (1) "JACKPOT" ($1,000,000) Scratchcard;

One (1) "Millionaire loading..." ($1,000,000) Scratchcard;

One (1) "$160 Million Cash Blowout" Scratchcard;

One (1) "$3,000,000 Golden Ticket" Scratchcard; and

One (1) "5,000,000 Lion's Share" Scratchcard.

Courtesy of: Trying Together | FMV: $280