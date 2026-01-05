Celebration of Aloha

Hosted by

Celebration of Aloha

About this event

2026 Celebration of Aloha Golf Tournament & Concert

266 Kaelepulu Dr

Kailua, HI 96734, USA

KĀHILI DONOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

KĀHILI DONOR

• 3 golfers/Concert Dinner seating for 6

• Celebration of Aloha Golf Umbrella, Golf Tees, and

Marker for each golfer

• PR: corporate logo on all PR/Marketing materials,

website, cart card, and media

• 1 Tee sign on the front or back nine

• 1 Games Ticket per golfer

• Reserved Kāhili themed dinner table

"ALI‘I ON THE GREEN" TEE DONOR
$500

"ALI‘I ON THE GREEN" TEE DONOR—$500

• Corporate logo or individual name must be submitted

by May 1, 2026

CONCERT TABLE DONOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

CONCERT & DINNER ONLY OPTION

Concert AND Dinner seating FOR 10

VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION
Free

SIGN UP HERE TO SERVE AS A VOLUNTEER FOR THIS EVENT. Role(s) and time(s) will vary depnding on the assigment. Please look for a Volunteer communication after the registration for the detailed information. You will be matched to the best assignment(s) per your preferred role and availabilities Mahalo!

DONATIONS: PRIZE/AWARDS
Free

If you would like to make an In-Kind donation for the tournament awards or giveaways, please answer the question in the PRIZE/AWARDS question section. Mahalo!

Add a donation for Celebration of Aloha

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!