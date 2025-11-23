2026 Celebrity Golf & Games Day Outing

About this event
Includes one golf registration, lunch, on-course food & beverages followed by cocktails & appetizers after the round
Early Bird Registration Ends 6/1/2026
Includes two golf registrations, lunch, on-course food & beverages followed by cocktails & appetizers after the round.
Early Bird Registration Ends 6/1/2026
Includes three golf registrations, lunches, on-course food & beverages followed by cocktails & appetizers after the round
Early Bird Registration Ends 6/1/2026
Includes four golf registrations, lunches, on-course food & beverages followed by cocktails & appetizers after the round
Early Bird Registration Ends 6/1/2026
- Includes Lunch/Program/Auction, Gaming, Snacks, and Refreshments for one (1) guest.
- Rules according to National Mah Jongg League.
- Includes Lunch/Program/Auction, Gaming, Snacks, and Refreshments for up to four (4) guests
- Rules according to the National Mah Jongg League.
As a Platinum Sponsor, your investment goes beyond a great day of golf — it directly fuels the Helping Hands Network's mission to empower individuals with special needs. This premier playing experience, combining brand visibility with an unforgettable day on the course alongside our celebrity guests.
Your Sponsorship Includes:
Please submit sponsorship on or before July 1st to guarantee inclusion in printed event materials.
As a Gold Sponsor, your company steps into one of our most popular partnership tiers — two full foursomes on the course, each paired with a celebrity guest for an experience your team won't soon forget. Strong visibility, meaningful impact, and a genuinely great day.
Your Sponsorship Includes:
Please submit sponsorship on or before July 1st to guarantee inclusion in printed event materials.
Your logo, waving on 18 holes. As a Pin Flag Sponsor, your company's brand is featured on pin flags across both courses — alternating every other hole so two proud sponsors share the spotlight all day long. Every golfer, every celebrity guest, and every camera at the event will see your logo from tee to green. Only 2 packages available.
Your Sponsorship Includes:
Want to join us on the course too? Individual golf spots are available separately at $775 per person.
Please submit sponsorship on or before July 1st to guarantee flag printing.
An accessible and heartfelt way to plant your flag in support of our mission. Your name on the course, alongside every golfer and celebrity guest, all day long. 20 holes available.
Your Sponsorship Includes:
Please submit sponsorship on or before July 2nd to guarantee inclusion in printed event materials.
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