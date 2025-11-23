Helping Hands Network

Hosted by

Helping Hands Network

About this event

2026 Celebrity Golf & Games Day Outing

22353 Old McHenry Rd

Long Grove, IL 60047, USA

🏌Early Bird - Golf Registration (Single)
$775
Available until Jun 1

Includes one golf registration, lunch, on-course food & beverages followed by cocktails & appetizers after the round

Early Bird Registration Ends 6/1/2026

🏌Early Bird - Golf Registration (Twosome)
$1,550
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes two golf registrations, lunch, on-course food & beverages followed by cocktails & appetizers after the round.

Early Bird Registration Ends 6/1/2026

🏌Early Bird - Golf Registration (Threesome)
$2,350
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes three golf registrations, lunches, on-course food & beverages followed by cocktails & appetizers after the round

Early Bird Registration Ends 6/1/2026

🏌Early Bird - Golf Registration (Foursome)
$3,100
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes four golf registrations, lunches, on-course food & beverages followed by cocktails & appetizers after the round

Early Bird Registration Ends 6/1/2026

🀄️Individual - Mah Jong / Canasta Registration
$180

- Includes Lunch/Program/Auction, Gaming, Snacks, and Refreshments for one (1) guest.

- Rules according to National Mah Jongg League.

❤️Table Registration - Mah Jong / Canasta
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- Includes Lunch/Program/Auction, Gaming, Snacks, and Refreshments for up to four (4) guests

- Rules according to the National Mah Jongg League.

🥈 Platinum Sponsor
$12,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

As a Platinum Sponsor, your investment goes beyond a great day of golf — it directly fuels the Helping Hands Network's mission to empower individuals with special needs. This premier playing experience, combining brand visibility with an unforgettable day on the course alongside our celebrity guests.

Your Sponsorship Includes:

  • The Celebrity Fivesome Experience: Three (3) Foursomes — 12 golfer spots, each paired with a celebrity guest to create three exclusive 5-person teams. Celebrity selection is based on order of purchase.
  • Premier Branding: High-visibility logo placement on the event welcome banner, hole sponsorship signs on both courses, and digital marketing exposure
  • Full Event Access: All 12 guests receive entry to the 10:00 AM Kickoff, Gourmet Lunch & Program, and post-event Reception

Please submit sponsorship on or before July 1st to guarantee inclusion in printed event materials.

🏅Gold Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a Gold Sponsor, your company steps into one of our most popular partnership tiers — two full foursomes on the course, each paired with a celebrity guest for an experience your team won't soon forget. Strong visibility, meaningful impact, and a genuinely great day.

Your Sponsorship Includes:

  • The Celebrity Fivesome Experience: Two (2) Foursomes — 8 golfer spots, each paired with a celebrity guest to create two exclusive 5-person teams. Celebrity selection is based on order of purchase.
  • Premier Branding: Hole sponsorship signs on both courses, logo placement in event collateral, invites, press releases, and media when available
  • Full Event Access: All 8 guests receive entry to the 10:00 AM Kickoff, Gourmet Lunch & Program, and post-event Reception

Please submit sponsorship on or before July 1st to guarantee inclusion in printed event materials.

🥉 Bronze Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
⛳️ Pin Flag Sponsor
$1,800

Your logo, waving on 18 holes. As a Pin Flag Sponsor, your company's brand is featured on pin flags across both courses — alternating every other hole so two proud sponsors share the spotlight all day long. Every golfer, every celebrity guest, and every camera at the event will see your logo from tee to green. Only 2 packages available.

Your Sponsorship Includes:

  • 18-Hole Flag Presence: Your company logo featured in the center of 18 alternating pin flags across both courses, paired with the Helping Hands Network logo
  • All-Day Visibility: Flags remain displayed throughout the entire event from the shotgun start through the final putt
  • Event Branding: Logo/name included in signage, collateral, invites, press releases, and media when available

Want to join us on the course too? Individual golf spots are available separately at $775 per person.

Please submit sponsorship on or before July 1st to guarantee flag printing.

🪧Hole Sponsor
$360

An accessible and heartfelt way to plant your flag in support of our mission. Your name on the course, alongside every golfer and celebrity guest, all day long. 20 holes available.

Your Sponsorship Includes:

  • One (1) Hole Sponsorship: Your sign displayed on course (Holes 1 & 18 not available)
  • Event Branding: Inclusion in collateral materials including invites, press releases, and media when available

Please submit sponsorship on or before July 2nd to guarantee inclusion in printed event materials.

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