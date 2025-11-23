2026 Celebrity Golf & Games Day Outing

As a Platinum Sponsor, your investment goes beyond a great day of golf — it directly fuels the Helping Hands Network's mission to empower individuals with special needs. This premier playing experience, combining brand visibility with an unforgettable day on the course alongside our celebrity guests.

Your Sponsorship Includes:

The Celebrity Fivesome Experience: Three (3) Foursomes — 12 golfer spots, each paired with a celebrity guest to create three exclusive 5-person teams. Celebrity selection is based on order of purchase.

Premier Branding: High-visibility logo placement on the event welcome banner, hole sponsorship signs on both courses, and digital marketing exposure

Full Event Access: All 12 guests receive entry to the 10:00 AM Kickoff, Gourmet Lunch & Program, and post-event Reception

Please submit sponsorship on or before July 1st to guarantee inclusion in printed event materials.