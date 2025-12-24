2026 Celtic Festival of Southern Maryland

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission pre-sale tickets available for purchase until 11:55pm Friday, April 24th.
Children 5 years and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Join Jared Card, ImpEx Beverages, for the Celtic Festival of Southern Maryland's 2nd annual Whisky Tasting! Tasting event includes a complimentary commemorative whisky glass! Festival entry ticket required in addition to tasting ticket. Must be 21+
Join Jared Card, ImpEx Beverages, for the Celtic Festival of Southern Maryland's 2nd annual Whisky Tasting! Tasting event includes a complimentary commemorative whisky glass! Festival entry ticket required in addition to tasting ticket. Must be 21+
Join Jared Card, ImpEx Beverages, for the Celtic Festival of Southern Maryland's 2nd annual Whisky Tasting! Tasting event includes a complimentary commemorative whisky glass! Festival entry ticket required in addition to tasting ticket. Must be 21+
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!