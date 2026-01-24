Hosted by

Celtic Festival of Southern Maryland

About this event

2026 Celtic Festival of Southern MD Pipe & Drumming Registration

10515 Mackall Rd

St Leonard, MD 20685, USA

Solo Piping Amateur Competitor
$25

In the below, please provide information about the COMPETITOR.

Solo Piping Professional Competitor
$35

In the below, please provide information about the COMPETITOR.

Solo Drumming Amateur Competitor
$25

In the below, please provide information about the COMPETITOR.

Solo Drumming Professional Competitor
$35

In the below, please provide information about the COMPETITOR.

Band Competition
$185

In the below, please provide information about the BAND. Please use the 'First Name' field for the name of the pipe band, and the 'Last Name' field for the grade of the pipe band.

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