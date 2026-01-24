2026 Celtic Festival of Southern MD Pipe & Drumming Registration

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In the below, please provide information about the COMPETITOR.
In the below, please provide information about the COMPETITOR.
In the below, please provide information about the COMPETITOR.
In the below, please provide information about the COMPETITOR.
In the below, please provide information about the BAND. Please use the 'First Name' field for the name of the pipe band, and the 'Last Name' field for the grade of the pipe band.
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