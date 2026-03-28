2026 Central Europe Tour Final Payment (#6)

Balance of each traveler has been communicated via an automated email by [email protected] to the parent/contact on the record. If you receive a different balance amount than 2821.8, please adjust the amount by selecting additional donation, applying discount code of Air-Reduction (-720 for travelers taking a one-way flight), Chaperone (-500 for chaperones), T-shirt (-15; for chaperone and non-chaperone registered traveler only who opt out of t-shirt) or pay by Zelle or check.