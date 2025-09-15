2026 Central Florida CCD Event Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Benefits include: Platinum Sponsor Board Recognition; Table at Career Center Booth; Company Name/Logo on CFL CCD Website; Company Name on CCD Sponsor Board, Contractor Meeting Recognition & CCD Recognition Event at FDOT District Office
Benefits include: Table at Career Center Booth; Company Name/Logo on CFL CCD Website; Company Name on CCD Sponsor Board & Name at Contractor meeting Recognition
Benefits include: Company Name/Logo on CFL CCD Website; Company Name on CCD Sponsor Board
Benefits include: Company Name on CCD Sponsor Board
PLEASE SIGN UP USING THIS LINK BELOW (COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO NEW BROWSER WINDOW) :
https://forms.monday.com/forms/291219e859b4da888b22013ef10261c0?r=use1.
A learning lab is an area for students to try their hand at various skills in the construction industry, such as bridge design using computers, surveying, concrete and asphalt mix and testing, road construction, masonry, and MOT.
The equipment area is the most anticipated activity for the students to operate construction equipment.
REGISTER VOLUNTEERS BY COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO NEW BROWSER WINDOW:
https://forms.monday.com/forms/a020abdedb9fc64c5e39273240a503f6?r=use1
REGISTER VOLUNTEERS BY COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO NEW BROWSER WINDOW: https://forms.monday.com/forms/a020abdedb9fc64c5e39273240a503f6?r=use1
CCD Golf Mile stone Sponsorship include one ticket to CCD Platinum Sponsorship
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!