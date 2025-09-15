CONSTRUCTION CAREER DAYS, INC.

CONSTRUCTION CAREER DAYS, INC.

2026 Central Florida CCD Event Registration

3150 E New York Ave

DeLand, FL 32724, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$4,000

Benefits include: Platinum Sponsor Board Recognition; Table at Career Center Booth; Company Name/Logo on CFL CCD Website; Company Name on CCD Sponsor Board, Contractor Meeting Recognition & CCD Recognition Event at FDOT District Office

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

Benefits include: Table at Career Center Booth; Company Name/Logo on CFL CCD Website; Company Name on CCD Sponsor Board & Name at Contractor meeting Recognition

Silver Sponsor
$2,000

Benefits include: Company Name/Logo on CFL CCD Website; Company Name on CCD Sponsor Board

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Benefits include: Company Name on CCD Sponsor Board

Provide Learning Lab
Free

PLEASE SIGN UP USING THIS LINK BELOW:

https://forms.monday.com/forms/291219e859b4da888b22013ef10261c0?r=use1

https://forms.monday.com/forms/291219e859b4da888b22013ef10261c0?r=use1.


A learning lab is an area for students to try their hand at various skills in the construction industry, such as bridge design using computers, surveying, concrete and asphalt mix and testing, road construction, masonry, and MOT.

Provide Construction Equipment (both days)
Free

The equipment area is the most anticipated activity for the students to operate construction equipment.

Provide Volunteers on Thursday, January 29, 2026
Free

REGISTER VOLUNTEERS:

https://forms.monday.com/forms/a020abdedb9fc64c5e39273240a503f6?r=use1

https://forms.monday.com/forms/a020abdedb9fc64c5e39273240a503f6?r=use1

Provide Volunteers on Friday, January 30, 2026
Free

REGISTER VOLUNTEERS: https://forms.monday.com/forms/a020abdedb9fc64c5e39273240a503f6?r=use1

CCD Golf Milestone Sponsorship Includes Platinum Sponsor
Free

CCD Golf Mile stone Sponsorship include one ticket to CCD Platinum Sponsorship

