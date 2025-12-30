2026 Central Georgia Police Memorial Ride

THIS IS A RELEASE AND INDEMNITY AGREEMENT THE CENTRAL GEORGIA POLICE MEMORIAL RIDE BY THE GEORGIA XII CHAPTER OF THE BLUE KNIGHTS.



READ BEFORE COMPLETING THE TICKET PURCHASE TRANSACTION.



Every CGPMR participant (Rider/Driver and Passenger(s)) MUST agree to this statement (Your agreement is indicated by the completion of this online registration)



Safety is a concern of Central Georgia Police Memorial Ride. Please observe all federal, state and local laws and ride/drive safely and defensively. The above named entities request that appropriate riding gear be worn (i.e.: helmet, eyewear, clothing, etc.). Headlights must be on at all times and never ride/drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.



In permitting me and my passenger(s) to participate in the above named event, I hereby, and for my and my passenger's heirs, executors, administrators, assigns and all legal guardians, WAIVE AND RELEASE ANY AND ALL RIGHTS AND CLAIMS OF ANY NATURE, FOUNDED IN WHOLE OR IN PART UPON ANY TYPE OF NEGLIGENCE, that I/my passenger(s) may have against the above named entities, directors, officers, employees, agents, chapters, assignees, licensees, volunteers and any other cooperating entities, their representatives, heirs, executors, administrators, successors, and assigns(“the RELEASED PARTIES”) arising out of resulting from any and all injuries or damages of any nature, including death, which I/my passenger(s) may suffer while taking part in this event. I UNDERSTAND THIS MEANS THAT I AGREE NOT TO SUE any and all of the Released Parties in connection with this event.



I/MY PASSENGER(S), HAVING EXPERIENCE WITH THE OPERATION OF A MOTORCYCLE/4-WHEELED VEHICLE AND FULLY UNDERSTANDING THE RISKS INVOLVED, are voluntarily participating in the event and expressly agree to assume sole responsibility and accept the entire risk of any accident or personal injury, including death which I/my passenger(s) might suffer. I/my passenger(s) further understand and assume any and all risks in participation.



By completing this transaction, I certify that I have read and fully understand this document and assume all responsibility and that this document shall be binding upon me/my passenger(s) heirs, executors, administrators and assigns and all legal guardians of my passenger(s).